Human are fortunate to be able to make and provide food for their young. Breast milk has long been seen as having enormous cultural significance; the ancient Greeks thought that the Milky Way galaxy was created by the swirling of the goddess Hera's breastfeeding (and that a mortal may become invincible by drinking a goddess' breastmilk). Every August, we observe National Breastfeeding Month. The first week of August is also celebrated as World Breastfeeding Week, from August 1 to August 7. Let us learn more about this incredibly significant observance. Benefits of Breast Milk: Breastfeeding Can Reduce High Blood Pressure in Nursing Mothers, Says Study.

The health advantages of breastfeeding cannot be disputed, notwithstanding the lengthy discussion on the subject. The World Health Organisation estimates widespread breastfeeding might save 820,000 newborn lives annually. It is undeniable that nursing shields infants from potentially fatal diseases and infections. Every year, more than 820,000 lives may be spared if infants were nursed exclusively during the first six months.

August 2011 was formally proclaimed National Breastfeeding Month by the USBC on August 6 for the first time. Every August, the USBC sponsors a social media advocacy and outreach campaign in honour of National Breastfeeding Month (NBM), inviting member organisations, breastfeeding coalitions, partner organisations, and individuals to take part in online action and discussion about the policy and practise changes required to create a climate of support for infants and families.

Breastfeeding Month 2023 Date & Theme: 'This Is Our Why'

The 2023 NBM theme, "This is Our Why," will help highlight the significance of our effort and put the newborns and families who require our assistance at the centre of the conversation. During the 13th annual National Breastfeeding Month in August, celebrating and honouring mothers and nursing parents and striving to defend, promote, and support breastfeeding and human milk feeding.

The idea is to raise awareness and educate the public. If a mother could not breastfeed her child, another woman (often referred to as a wet nurse) would do so. During National Breastfeeding Month, promote government legislation that will assist breastfeeding mothers. This includes laws governing paid maternity leave policies, building standards requiring sanitary locations for nursing mothers, and public health material instructing mothers on how and why they should nurse their children.

