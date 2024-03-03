Every year, World Hearing Day is held on March 3 to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world. The special day emphasizes the importance of early detection and intervention in preventing hearing loss and promoting ear health. This international initiative aims to mobilize governments, healthcare professionals, and individuals to take action towards reducing the prevalence of hearing loss. Each year, the WHO decides the theme for this day. At its headquarters in Geneva, WHO organizes an annual World Hearing Day event. The first event was held in 2015. Before this, the day was known as International Ear Care Day. World Hearing Day 2024: Quotes, Messages and Images To Share and Amplify Awareness for Ear Health and Wellness.

According to WHO, over 80% of ear and hearing care needs remain unmet globally. Hence, there needs to be a change in mindsets related to ear and hearing care as it is crucial to improving access and mitigating the cost of unaddressed hearing loss. World Hearing Day 2024 will focus on overcoming the challenges posed by societal misperceptions and stigmatizing mindsets through awareness-raising and information-sharing targeted at the public and healthcare providers. Why Do We Celebrate World Hearing Day? Know Major Problems About Hearing and Their Remedies.

World Hearing Day 2024 Date

World Hearing Day 2024 will be observed on Sunday, March 3.

World Hearing Day 2024 Theme

World Hearing Day 2024 Theme is ‘Changing mindsets: Let’s make ear and hearing care a reality for all!’

World Hearing Day Significance

World Hearing Day serves as a platform to educate people of the world about the policies and programs that prioritize hearing health, including the integration of hearing care into universal healthcare systems and the implementation of preventive measures. In recent years, several countries have joined World Hearing Day by hosting a range of activities and events. The objective of World Hearing Day 2024 is to counter the common misperceptions related to ear and hearing problems in communities, to provide accurate information to change public perceptions of ear and hearing problems and to address misperceptions related to hearing loss.

