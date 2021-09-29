World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29. The observance of this day aims to improve awareness, prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases globally.

Cardiovascular diseases are a major reason for deaths throughout the world. It kills almost 18.6 million people every year. People with heart issues have been more at risk of developing a severe form of any virus. COVID-19 has already had a dreadful impact on people with heart problems. On World Heart Day 2021, we at LatestLY, have listed five healthy habits that everyone can easily adopt to have a healthy heart. What are the 4 Silent Signs of a Heart Attack?

1. No Smoking

Smoking is one of the uncontrollable factors for heart diseases. It not only damages the arteries but also reduces the amount of oxygen in the blood, thus, raising the blood pressure. It is bad not only for the heart but also for your overall health. So, quit smoking if you want a healthy you!

2. Cut Down on Salt and Sugar

Both salt and sugar can be one of the major reasons for keeping your blood pressure high. High blood pressure increases the risk of heart diseases or stroke. Therefore, always keep an eye on the labels of whatever packed foods you consume.

3. Laugh More

Laughing lowers the stress hormones, decreases inflammation in the arteries and raises levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) also known as the good cholesterol. So next time, laugh out loud when you have the reason to do so.

4. Eat Fruits and Vegetables

The nutrient including vitamins, minerals and fibre may help keep your heart healthy. The soluble fibre in some fruits and vegetables also helps to lower cholesterol levels which can keep you away from many heart problems.

5. Be Active

Walk around or do some exercises to be active. It is very important for a healthy heart. Studies show that people who aren’t very active are more likely to have a heart attack than those who are.

The heart is the circuit house of the body. All the functions of the human body are dependent on the heart. Therefore, it is very important to keep your heart healthy. This World Heart Day, adopt these healthy habits to have a healthy heart. Happy World Heart Day 2021 everyone!

