More than 17 million individuals lose their lives to heart disease each year. The World Heart Federation established World Heart Day as a means of combating this on September 29 of each year. Events are held all across the world to educate people about cardiovascular disease (CVD) and its warning signs, prevention methods, and how to assist those who may be affected. So, on September 29, participate in a World Heart Day event near you to battle CVD. Globally, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) constitute the leading cause of death. An estimated 17 million people per year pass away from CVD. The two main causes of these deaths were coronary heart disease and strokes. Many individuals have the impression that CVD affects more people in industrialised nations because they rely more heavily on technology and lead sedentary lifestyles. But middle-income and low-income nations account for more than 80% of all fatalities. Fortunately, the primary contributors to cardiovascular diseases—such as inactivity, smoking, and a poor diet—can be tackled to prevent a fatality.

World Heart Day 2022 Date & History

The World Heart Federation established World Heart Day, which is observed annually on September 29. Its goal was to raise awareness of cardiovascular illness among all individuals (CVD). Through this worldwide initiative, the federation hopes to inspire and catalyse international action to promote heart-healthy living while also uniting individuals in the fight against the burden of CVD. World Heart Day is marked and commemorated with the goal of raising awareness of cardiovascular diseases and ways to prevent them to lessen their impact on people worldwide. The World Heart Federation and the World Health Organization collaborated to create the international holiday. Antoni Bayés de Luna, who served as the World Heart Federation's president from 1997 to 1999, had come up with this concept. World Heart Day was originally celebrated on September 24, 2000, and up until 2011, it was marked as the final Sunday in September.

What is the Purpose of World Heart Day?

The primary goal of this day is to increase public knowledge of cardiovascular disease, how to prevent it, and the effects it has on individuals all over the world. Annual mortality from CVD, which includes heart disease and stroke, is 17.9 million because of this, the day emphasises the steps that people may take to avoid and manage CVD.

Every year, more than 90 nations participate in this global holiday. World Heart Day has thus shown to be a successful method for spreading knowledge about CVD. The importance of government and organisation involvement is especially crucial for developing nations because they are severely affected by these diseases.

