Every year, World Hemophilia Day is observed annually on April 17 around the world. The day aims to raise awareness about Haemophilia, or hemophilia and other bleeding disorders and support those affected. Hemophilia is a rare genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood doesn't clot normally, leading to prolonged bleeding and potential complications. On April 17, 2024, the global bleeding disorders community will come together to celebrate World Hemophilia Day. Every year, World Hemophilia Day is celebrated with a unique theme. This year, the World Hemophilia Day 2024 theme is 'Equitable access for all: recognizing all bleeding disorders'. In this article, let's know more about World Hemophilia Day 2024 date, the date, the history and significance of the day and more.

World Hemophilia Day 2024 Date

World Hemophilia Day 2024 falls on Wednesday, April 17.

World Hemophilia Day 2024 Theme

World Hemophilia Day 2024 theme is ‘Equitable access for all: recognizing all bleeding disorders’.

World Hemophilia Day History

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and sustaining care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. It was established in 1963 by Frank Schnabel, a Canadian businessman born with severe hemophilia A. He believed that patient organizations could be much more effective and do more to represent the interests of people living with bleeding disorders if they worked together.

The first WFH Congress was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 25, 1963, and was attended by representatives from 12 countries. Now, the WFH and our global network of national member organizations (NMOs) represent the interests of people with hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders in 147 nations.

World Hemophilia Day Significance

World Hemophilia Day holds great significance as it serves as a platform to educate people around the world about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders. The day aims to help people with inherited bleeding disorders to get access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, age, or where they live. On this day, various events like seminars, workshops are held in countries around the world to raise awareness about hemophilia and several other bleeding disorders.

