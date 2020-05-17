World Hypertension Day 2020 Date and Significance: 5 Facts About High Blood Pressure That You Should Know Of

World Hypertension Day 2020 Date,Significance and Facts (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year, World Hypertension day is celebrated on May 17. 2020 will see this day celebrated on Sunday. The day is dedicated to Hypertension, that is also known as High BP. Hypertension, especially the kind that can go unnoticed is one of the biggest health burdens that affect the millennials. The day aims at educating and spreading awareness about the ailment that is also linked to heart diseases. Commonly known as high blood pressure, hypertension can lead to strokes, heart attacks, kidney disease, and even dementia. What makes it worse is that often the symptoms of hypertension are hidden and people only find out after suffering a heart attack or stroke.

World Hypertension Day 2020 Date and Significance

The day is organised by the World Hypertension League (WHL) which is an umbrella organisation composed of 85 hypertension societies and leagues from all over the world. The theme for this year is Know Your Numbers, and the WHL would like to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in May Measurement Month. In this initiative which started in 2017, volunteer manned screening sites will be set up in a range of venues around the world to check the blood pressure of as many people as possible.

Here are some of the facts about Hypertension:

Young people can have high blood pressure, too. High blood pressure doesn’t just happen to older adults. About one in four men and nearly one in five women age 35 to 44 have high blood pressure.

About 11 million U.S. adults with high blood pressure aren’t even aware they have it and are not receiving treatment to control their blood pressure.

Women and minorities face unique risks when it comes to high blood pressure.

Women with high blood pressure who become pregnant are more likely to have complications during pregnancy than those with normal blood pressure

High blood pressure is a “silent killer” Most of the time there are no obvious symptoms.

With proper treatment and management, you can control your blood pressure to help you live a long and healthy life.

According to a new study, office workers who spend long hours on the job are more likely to have high blood pressure. This also includes a type that can go undetected during routine medical check-ups. The study was published in the journal Hypertension. High blood pressure affects nearly half of Americans ages 18 and older and is a primary factor in more than 82,000 deaths per year.