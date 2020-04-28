World Immunisation Week 2020: From Hepatitis A to MMR, Vaccines to Avoid During Pregnancy to Prevent Miscarriage and Birth Defects

Pregnancy (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Immunisation during pregnancy is as crucial as it is tricky. While there are a set of vaccinations that you absolutely cannot fail to take when you are pregnant, there are also a few vaccines that you need to avoid during pregnancy. Not all vaccines are suitable for pregnant women, especially the live-virus vaccines. A live-virus vaccine is made of live strains of a virus and can potentially be harmful to a baby. If a practitioner administers such a vaccine, you can suffer from miscarriage, premature birth or even birth defects. Here are all the vaccines that you should avoid during this time.

Hepatitis A

If you are at a high risk of developing hepatitis, you should discuss the pros and cons with your doctor before taking this vaccine. However, as a practice, you should avoid this vaccine during pregnancy.

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

If you have already taken this vaccination, you should wait for a month before you try to conceive. MMR is a live-virus vaccine. If you are tested positive for rubella, you might have to take the shot after pregnancy.

Varicella

Take the varicella vaccine to prevent chickenpox a month before you start trying for a baby. The vaccine may not be safe during pregnancy.

Pneumococcal

The safety of the pneumococcal vaccine is unknown, so it is best avoided during pregnancy. Only take it if you are at a high risk of a chronic illness.

HPV Vaccine

The HPV shot is not recommended during pregnancy. You can take it before or after pregnancy to prevent cervical cancer.

Did you know that the oral or injected polio vaccine is also not recommended for pregnant mothers? If you have any further queries regarding the immunisations, you should get in touch with your doctor.