World Immunization Week 2020: Can Children Get Rashes from Vaccination? Common Side-Effects of Vaccines That You Should Know Of

World Immunization Week 2020: Can Children Get Rashes From Vaccination? (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year, World Immunization Week is celebrated in the last week of April aka from April 24 to 30. Immunisation, also known as vaccination is one of the most important ways to protect people against diseases. Vaccinations heighten your body's ability to ward off various illnesses and infections. On World Immunization Day the idea is to spread awareness about vaccines that saves millions of lives every year. As per WHO, vaccination is widely recognized as one of the "world's most successful and cost-effective health interventions." Vaccines That Should Be on Every New Born’s Chart.

However, one of the most asked questions about vaccines is that what happens if a child gets a rash after immunisation. Is it normal for babies to get a rash or develop other kinds of side-effects after getting vaccinated? Yes, it is normal for kids to develop a rash or other side-effects of vaccination. Vaccines are known to have minor side-effects that can last a few days. One of them is rashes. No Guarantee Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Developed, Says WHO Envoy David Nabarro.

What Vaccines Usually Cause Rashes?

Amongst the various vaccines available it is said that varicella, measles, mumps, rubella, or MMR vaccines cause rashes as side-effects. They are usually not major and do not last long. However, if it does last long or causes a lot of discomforts, you can talk to a health expert about it. Vaccines usually cause rashes and other side-effects because they are live vaccines and contain attenuated viruses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a mild rash can occur in 1 out of 25 people after immunization with a varicella vaccine. World Immunization Week 2020: Mandatory Vaccines to Protect Babies and Children from Deadly Disease Like Polio, Hepatitis and Tetanus.

Along with rashes, there can be other possible symptoms of vaccination. Mild fever with or without rashes can last for about a day. Sometimes there can be swelling and pain in the area of injection.