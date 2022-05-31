Some people consider chewing tobacco and smoking cigarettes as a cool thing to do when it is absolutely the opposite. Writing a legal warning against smoking on the screen during smoking scenes in movies and on cigarette packs is not enough. There is a need to do a lot more at the social level to stop smoking since tobacco use can be fatal. A large number of people all over the world are consuming tobacco in one form or another for example beedi, cigarettes, gutkha, etc. In this context, World No Tobacco Day is celebrated all over the world on May 31 every year to make people aware of the dangers of tobacco use. Philip Morris Agrees to Buy Smokeless Tobacco Company Swedish Match in a $16 Billion.

World No Tobacco Day History

Recognizing the ill effects of smoking, World Health Organization (WHO) decided to observe May 31, 1988, as World No Tobacco Day. Ever since that time, the day is observed every year. Do Cigarettes Ever Expire? Google Has The Funniest Answer EVER! But For Real, What Happens If You Smoke Dated Tobacco?

World No Tobacco Day Significance

The purpose of celebrating this day is to draw the attention of the people to the various ill effects of smoking. Right from smoking, chewing khaini (tobacco leaves) and other ways of tobacco consumption have their negative health effects. As responsible human beings, we should start from our own homes. If any member of the household smokes openly or secretly, we must make them aware of the side effects.

Risks of Tobacco Use

Experts point out that there is a risk of many serious and deadly diseases due to tobacco use. These include diseases such as lung cancer, liver cancer, oral cancer, colon cancer, uterine cancer, erectile dysfunction and heart diseases.

With an increasing demand for Gutkha, Khaini, cigarettes, tobacco etc., the production of tobacco products rise as well. The number of accidental deaths due to tobacco consumption is still second. We must take little steps on our own to spread awareness about the ill effects of tobacco consumption.

