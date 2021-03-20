World Oral Health Day is annually celebrated on March 20 to raise global awareness about oral health. The main aim is to bring governments, health associations and the general public together to work towards the development of oral hygiene. About 90 percent of the world population will definitely suffer from oral health diseases in their lifetime. World Oral Health Day was launched on March 20, 2013, by FDI World Dental Federation. On the occasion of World Oral Health Day 2021, we bring you the three best and three worst foods for your mouth.

Each year, World Oral Day has a campaign theme. Last year, it was 'Unite For Mouth Heath'. The theme for the coming three years will be 'Be Proud of Your Mouth', which means to value and take care of your oral health. Let us take a look at foods, which are good and bad for oral health.

Foods Good For Oral Health

1. Apple

It is said that 'An apple a day can keep the doctor away'. However, it can even prevent you from visiting the dentist. Fibre-rich fruits like apple can help keep your teeth and gums clean, says the American Dental Association (ADA). Also, apple can help clean the tartar and plaque from the teeth.

2. Cheese

A study published in the journal of the American Academy of General Dentistry stated that eating cheese raises the pH in the mouth and lowers the risk of tooth decay. Cheese also contains calcium and protein, which strengthen the tooth enamel.

3. Almonds

Almonds are good for teeth health as they are a good source of calcium and protein while being low in sugar. Have a handful of almonds in between meals as snacks for great teeth and a healthy body.

Worst Foods For Oral Health

1. Sour Candies

Sour candy contains different kinds of acids that are tougher on your teeth. In addition to that, they’re chewy, they stick to your teeth for a longer time, so they’re more likely to cause decay.

2. Bread

While chewing bread, saliva breaks down the starches into sugar. This then gets transformed into a gummy paste-like substance, where the breadsticks to the crevices between teeth which can lead to cavities.

3. Carbonated Drink

As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, drinking large quantities of carbonated drinks is equivalent to the damaged caused to your teeth by methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Sodas enable plaque to produce more acid to attack tooth enamel. Also, dark-coloured sodas can discolour or stain your teeth.

Be sure to include and exclude foods mentioned above in your meals to maintain good oral health. On World Oral Health Day 2021, spread awareness related to oral hygiene amongst your friends and relatives.

