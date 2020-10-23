Polio - it was once known as an extremely common infectious disease that hampered the lives of millions of children across the world. Key researchers, medical experts and organisations have been striving to fight against the continued spread of this preventable disease that affects the central nervous system that leads to weakness in the limbs. The World Health Organisation has been striving to eradicate Polio and has been getting closer to this goal every year. To raise awareness about the steps that WHO has taken and what we as individuals can do to help end polio, World Polio Day is celebrated on October 24 everywhere. This celebration is extremely significant in raising awareness of the prevalence of Polio, its symptoms, and how we can protect our children from the Poliovirus. Inspiring Quotes & Slogans to Spread Awareness About Polio Eradication and Vaccinations.

When is World Polio Day 2020?

As mentioned above, World Polio Day 2020 will be celebrated on October 24. This annual commemoration aims to raise awareness on all the steps that the WHO has already taken and the key achievements in this mission to put an end to this prevalent infectious virus. Established over a decade ago by Rotary International, World Polio Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis.

Why is World Polio Day Celebrated?

Polio has been affecting the lives of millions of kids and can easily be prevented with timely consumption of the Polio vaccine. In an effort to raise awareness of this simple step that can be taken to prevent a life filled with challenges, tackling polio, World Polio Day was started. On this day, not only do activists raise awareness on the steps that we need to take to eradicate polio, but also discuss the key achievements that various organisations working for this cause have accomplished. World Immunization Week 2020: Date, Theme & Significance of The Campaign That Promotes the Use of Vaccines.

The celebration of World Polio Day is often seen with various informative and educative posters on Poliovirus, the symptoms of this disease, the guide of the polio vaccination schedule, how it works and how many lives it has helped save. Polio has been especially prevalent in developing and underdeveloped countries with higher population. In fact, India has been free of this endemic as recently as 2012, and in 2014 WHO announced that almost 80% of the world is free from Polio. It is at this time that we need to work more vigilantly to reach the goal of living in a polio-free world. We hope that this World Polio Day, you do just that and do your bit for this cause. Happy World Polio Day 2020!

