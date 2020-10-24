Do boond zindagi ki aka two drops of life- you must have heard of this massive Polio campaign ever since your childhood. Well, it was aimed at eradicating the infectious disease in India. Every year October 21 is celebrated as World Polio Day to raise public awareness about Polio. Poliomyelitis, commonly known as polio, is a major infectious disease caused by the poliovirus that has been crippling the world for a very long time. In about 0.5 percent of cases, the virus moves from the gut to affect the central nervous system causing flaccid paralysis. World Polio Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Slogans And Photos to Observe The Awareness Day.

According to the World Health Organization, major steps are still needed to be taken to eradicate polio altogether around the world. Along with cleanliness, attention has to be paid to the quality of nutrients and that no child remains without polio vaccine. On this day let's take a look at some common polio facts:

India received polio-free certification by WHO on 27 March 2014 across the entire Southeast Asia region. The last case of polio in India was reported in 2011 and it has been 8 years. Not having a single case in the last eight years is considered a milestone in the country considered to be the most difficult to prevent polio. Polio is usually spread from one person to another through the faeces of an infected person. It is also spread by nasal and mouth secretions. Polio mainly affects children between one and five years of age, as their immunity is not fully developed. The first polio vaccine was developed by Jonas Souk. Despite being polio-free, attention is being paid by Indian policymakers because there is a danger of polio virus returning. As per WHO, "despite the progress achieved since 1988, as long as a single child remains infected with poliovirus, children in all countries are at risk of contracting the disease."



Some people who have symptoms of polio suffer from a nonparalytic type of polio, which does not cause paralysis. This usually causes a mild flu-like symptom and other viral illnesses.

Polio mainly affects children BUT it can affect anyone who has not been vaccinated.

There is no cure for polio. There are only treatments to reduce symptoms. Heat and physical therapy are used to reduce muscle pain and antispasmodic drugs are given to relax the muscles. Although it can reduce symptoms, it cannot cure permanent polio.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).