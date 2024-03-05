World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024 will be marked on March 2. This annual commemoration is focused on raising more awareness on the very real and often invisible challenges that kids, especially teens face in their day to day life. While teenage is always known to be a challenging time, as most kids try to understand their own likes, dislikes and place in society while the body also adapts and constantly changes, the mental health hurdles they face need to be addressed and are often brushed aside. World Teen Mental Wellness Day aims to help do just that. As we prepare to celebrate World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024, here is what you need to know about this day, how to celebrate it, and more. Mental Health Day Quotes, Images, Wallpapers and Messages To Share and Spread Awareness About Mental Health With Your Near and Dear Ones.

When is World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024?

World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024 will be celebrated on March 2. This observance was first started in 2020 when people finally realized the true wrath of mental health issues and how it can impact young people, especially teens.

World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024 Theme

The celebration of World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024 is focused on the theme - "It's Okay to Feel Not Okay." The theme aims to address a simple emotion that most teens grapple with - this innate feeling of discomfort on being down, even if they have a privileged life with access to good healthcare, education and a safe home. At the end of the day, mental health ailments can affect anyone and everyone, sometimes without triggers, too. It is therefore important to understand this and ensure that the younger kids in your vicinity also know this and consider you to be a safe space where they can open up about their struggles and challenges.

The best way to celebrate World Teen Mental Wellness Day is to educate yourself about practices that can help the kids and teens in your life to reach out for help and know that mental health struggles are normal. Setting up practices that can help with their mental wellness - like ensuring ample physical activity, avoiding conflict for no reason and solving any arising conflicts in a safe, encouraging and educative manner can all help ensure the mental well-being of the teens in your life. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Teen Mental Wellness Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).