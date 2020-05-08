World Thalassaemia Day 2020: How to Care for a Child Suffering From this Acute Blood Disorder?

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Being a parent to a kid who is suffering from thalassaemia can be quite agonising. Thalassaemia is a hereditary disorder and involves two primary constitutes, alpha-thalassaemia and beta-thalassaemia. Several surveys have shown that Indians have the largest thalassemia burden, with nearly 4% of Indians carrying the (beta) thalassemia trait. And while Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) is the only cure for a child affected with the condition, care is of utmost importance for good health. Here is how to care for a kid with thalassaemia according to the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention.

Health Examinations

Thalassaemic kids are prone to infections, especially if their spleen is removed. Even a mild fever could indicate a disease, and thus, it is essential to undergo an examination at regular intervals.

Nutrition

Kids with thalassaemia need to have a healthy diet containing all essential nutrients and low in fat. It is necessary to avoid a diet rich in iron. Iron can be found in foods such as meat, fish, and some vegetables like spinach. Other products, like cereal and orange juice, may contain extra iron. Kaleji Palak Health Benefits: From High Quality Protein to Increase in Haemoglobin Level, 5 Reasons To Have Mutton Liver With Spinach in Your Diet.

Exercise

Staying active with lighter exercises such as yoga, walking, or swimming can prove extremely beneficial for such kids. However, heavy or strenuous activities should be avoided. If your child has thalassaemia, you should discuss with your doctor the level of exercise that would be best for them. Kids Exercise at Home: Workouts That Will Keep Your Child Active Inside the House (Watch Videos).

Vaccines

Children with thalassaemia should get all the recommended vaccinations, including a flu vaccination. Thalassaemia kids are considered 'high risk' for certain infections and should follow a particular vaccination schedule for Haemophilus influenza type b, pneumococcal vaccines and Meningococcal vaccines. How to Improve Kidney Function; Health Tips to Keep in Mind.

If a doctor has prescribed blood transfusions, the most important, the best way to stay in top health is to stick to their transfusion and chelation schedules to prevent anaemia and possible organ damage from an overload of iron.