We are just a week away from Holi. The festival of colours is played in the craziest ways with colours and water. After Holi, the toughest part is getting rid of colours from all over the body. Though the colours are comparatively easily removed from larger areas like the face and body, it’s a task to remove them from places like in and around the nails and ears. As you celebrate the dirtiest yet fun-filled Holi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few methods that will help you remove the stains from your nails easily. Holi 2022 Mehndi Designs: Easy Finger Henna Patterns And Arabic Mehendi Ideas To Celebrate The Festival Of Spring (Watch Videos).

1. Lemon Water

Squeeze a few lemons in a bowl and dip your hands in the bowl for five to seven minutes. The colour will come off easily after this.

2. Coconut Oil

This is one of the most common and easy methods to remove the stains of colours from your nails. Soak your hands in coconut oil and gently massage over and around the nails. The oil will help remove the colours without any harsh treatment.

3. Vinegar

Vinegar is critical in nature and if helpful in removing different types of stains. Take 2-3 tablespoons of white vinegar in a mixing bowl and dip your nails for a few minutes. Later use a cotton ball and rub your nails until the colour is completely removed.

4. Dry Mango Powder

Also known as amchur powder, can be used for removing harsh colour stains from your nails. Take half tablespoon amchur powder and 2-3 drops of water to make a thick paste. Use a small brush to scrub the paste over your nails until the colour is removed.

5. Use Cold Water

Always use cold water to remove colours from your nails. Warm water will help colours stick more on the nails and this does more harm. Therefore, cold water is the best and most advisable option.

Bathing after Holi is one of the most tiring things to do as the colours don’t generally come off easily. But as you play a joyful and colourful Holi 2022, don’t forget these easy methods to remove the colours from your nails without any harsh treatment. Wishing everyone Happy Holi 2022!

