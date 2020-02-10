Hot Abigail Ratchford Shows Ample Cleavage in a Racy Red Lingerie For a Perfectly Rosy Valentine's Day Picture!

Abigail Ratchford in sexy red lingerie for Valentine's Day (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is Valentine's Week going on and the XXX-tra hot model Abigail Ratchford is already giving us rosy feels with this latest picture she shared on her Instagram. The gorgeous brunette, shared a picture wearing revealing red lingerie and the sexy two-piece is doing complete justice to her curvy figure. The bombshell Instagram fame who has been featured on Maxim, People Magazine, The New York Post, etc. boasts of over 9 million followers and is hailed as the Queen of Instagram. Her latest picture is proof that she deserves all the attention she gets online.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a FashionNova two-piece lacy lingeries that has sexy staps, defining her waist. She also revealed that she is the new Fashion Nova ambassador. In the picture, her makeup is high on contouring that gives a perfect definition to her face. She's definitely sexy on Instagram, but she is unabashedly hot AF behind the Official App curtain. She also shares her exclusive provocative pictures on her app. She captioned her latest Instagram picture with: "My Funny Valentine".

Check Hot Abigail Ratchford For Valentine's Day:

The post is flooded with compliments for the sexy diva. Someone wrote, "Absolutely simply beautiful lovely woman", another fan wished her a happy Valentine's Day in the comment that read, "Abigail you look gorgeous in Red Happy Valentine". Somebody even pulled a cheesy pick-up like on her comments section that read, "Do you have a Band-Aid? Because I just scraped my knee falling for you."

Just a few days ago, Abigail Ratchford, shared on Instagram that she had "nothing to wear" literally, at least in this latest Instagram pic, and the glimpse of her situation has made her fans go crazy! Ratchford shared a picture from her "impromptu photoshoot" that was done in her closet, for which the sexy model stripped to nothing.