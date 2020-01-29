Hot Demi Rose in a Barely-There String Bikini Leaves Nothing to Imagination! View Lingerie Model's Semi-Naked Pic That is Taking Instagram by Storm

Demi Rose in gold string bikini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Demi Rose's travel pictures are a treat to the eyes. The lingerie model has been to so many exotic destinations and her Instagram is proof that she has made all the places ten times hotter by her mere presence. While the beauty is known for flaunting her curvaceous figure in the raciest of all bikinis, the latest picture surely tops every other picture. Just recently Demi Rose had shared a picture from Laguna Beach, California wearing a salmon pink coloured bikini was barely-there and set Instagram on fire. This XXX-tra small string bikini in gold is turning up the heat as well. The beautiful, social media star posted the picture from Tulum Quintanaroo Mexico. Demi Rose Flaunts Major Underboob in a Barely-There Dress Wishing Fans a Happy 2020! Watch Sexy Video.

In the picture, she can be seen lying down on the sand wearing a racy bikini that strategically covers her nipples, revealing her perky cleavage. She is seen holding her breasts with her arm and was captured looking deliciously at the camera lens. For makeup, she had a generous amount of bronzer on her cheekbones to give a defined look. Year Ender 2019: From Mia Khalifa and Demi Rose to Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Thorne, Hottest Women On Instagram That Made Fans Go Crazy This Year.

View Demi Rose's Hot Pic:

View this post on Instagram Happy new 🌝✨ @ger.arte A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Jan 24, 2020 at 5:13pm PST

Just recently, Demi Rose's Phuket pictures had taken over Instagram giving us real vacay fashion goals. She also shared some x-rated nude pictures from an infinity pool that made social media legit breakdown! Demi Rose famous curves can get her thousands of like in minutes.