Where there are numerous technological advancements taking place in the digitized 21st century, there are only a few of those concentrating on protecting the user’s online privacy. As there are multiple things that can go wrong when a person logs in on any website on the internet, Deepak Gupta, along with Rakesh Soni, developed LoginRadius to help address these potential issues. LoginRadius is a cloud-based SaaS Consumer Identity and Access Management platform that is dedicated to managing the identities of customers that want access to websites, mobile apps, smart TV, IoT devices and online stores.

Deepak Gupta is a serial technology entrepreneur, cybersecurity architect, writer, and keynote speaker. Gupta has over 15 years of expertise in software development, product management, and cybersecurity, and has completed various IT security and infrastructure projects effectively. He is best known for creating complex SaaS architecture and researching cybersecurity and data privacy solutions. He is the product visionary behind the LoginRadius Identity Platform, which he designed from the ground up to support over one billion digital identities around the world.

Initially, Gupta developed a small login application for his own company, and after its successful implementation, took LoginRadius further by turning it into a SaaS platform that can serve other users as well. Naturally, with the company’s tremendous stride, LoginRadius was adopted by over 10,000 businesses as their go-to security software in the initial 6 months. It is a commonly known fact that in order for any business to thrive, it must be ready to adopt changes and mold itself according to not only the customers but also to current industry and market trends. Within a short period of time, LoginRadius, a highly appreciated security platform, turned itself into a user-friendly cloud-based application accessible to all, securing the web and mobile applications.

This transformation earned the company recognition and its co-founder Gupta much-deserved satisfaction. Gupta, as an individual, has always strived to offer his best services and create revolutionary solutions in cybersecurity and data privacy. As it turns out, his baby - LoginRadius - did that for him and has become one of the leading global cloud-based SaaS Consumer Identity and Access Management firms. LoginRadius, since its inception, has helped businesses to manage and scale billions of users across the globe via its robust back-end infrastructure.

As the outbreak of the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic accelerated the process of moving everything online, the need to facilitate cybersecurity measures has become tenfolds. One cannot help but worry about the abuse of their private data by advertisers, hackers, identity thieves, and other such parties. And when it comes to a business, the risk triples as no one really ever wants the company’s confidential files and data to leak out into thin air. While there’s no guarantee of perfect security and privacy, you can find a variety of products to attack the problem from different directions with the help of LoginRadius, which is constantly innovating newer ways to protect data breaches for businesses.

LoginRadius’s success is a testament to Gupta’s leadership, under which it grew exponentially in the digital identity ecosystem and has been recognized as one of the top players in the space by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole. It can be said that in the upcoming future, LoginRadius will succeed in adding newer layers such as enabling AI for online accounts to its platform depending on the need of the moment and offering top-class services to its customers.