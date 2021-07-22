It’s not often you meet a 23-year-old who has figured out how to make a five-figure income in less than a year, all while working less than 25 hours a week and entirely remote. Meet Neeraj Negi, He is the founder of Hyperprospect an Indian B2B lead generation firm that helps brands to generate leads through Linkedin.

The HyperProspect helps companies automatically carry out the whole sales process through the creation of a proven automatic framework through their telephone, email, and social media channels. This is what sets Neeraj’s company apart from traditional lead generation firms.

Neeraj Negi is a young entrepreneur who has worked in digital marketing and leading generation for the last 6 years and has more than 18K+ Followers on his Linkedin. He has been featured on Google News, MarketWatch, Fox40, EInpresswire, International Business, American Reporter, and many more.

Neeraj’s company has two types of customers. First, there are small businesses that need help with lead generation. Then there are bigger companies that are growing and need an outside company to help generate leads. Neeraj charges customers a monthly retainer fee to provide this service, generally between $700 and $1500 per month. “We charge our customers a retainer fee. So they know that every month they will be billed for a certain amount. That way they know at least they have budgeted for it, and they know what they will be spending on leads every month.” says Neeraj.

Neeraj said the company HyperProspect has been profitable since its inception last July. In less than a year the company has generated over $60,000 in revenue.

Neeraj’s success stems from his expertise in lead generation and his interest in marketing. While growing up in India he always had a knack for marketing. In high school, he started an online marketing company to help his classmates with their homework. He has been working on some of the websites of his classmates and paying him for pocket money.

He also got a remote job from a well-known marketing and branding agency situated in the Netherlands. While he was there he learned a lot about marketing and branding for small businesses. He saw the challenges that small businesses face in their marketing efforts and learned how to help solve those problems.

After high school, Neeraj went to college and studied computer science. He was doing very well in his studies and had a good job lined up after graduation. However, he felt there was something missing. So he decided to take a small risk and quit his job to start his own company.

HyperPropsect was born out of his own need. He wanted the service himself and didn’t find anyone who already offered it.

Neeraj has a set of criteria that he uses to decide which business idea will become a reality. He says, “I don’t start a business unless I have a strong belief that it will succeed. I want the business I start to be successful and profitable. My first question is how will it do $1 million in revenue in the next five years? If I can’t answer that, I won't start a business.”

Neeraj’s company HyperProspect helps businesses generate leads through LinkedIn. In the beginning, Neeraj didn’t have a solid business plan. He was simply trying to solve his problem.

He says, “I didn’t start with a business plan. I just started this business because I had a problem. I thought there must be other people as well with the same problem. And if I am doing this, I should be able to charge them for it.” Neeraj was able to raise the initial investment for his company through his savings. He never asked for loans or investments from his parents or friends. He says, “When I started the company, I had no external capital. So I had to invest my own money. I started with $10, I didn’t ask for any investment from my family or friends. I invested my personal savings to start this business.”

Neeraj has a sophisticated model for churning out leads. First, he uses various tools to find quality-leads. He says, “I use LinkedIn to get the contacts and leads. LinkedIn allows me to export the contacts which I can use in my CRM. I have a CRM where I maintain my leads. After that, I use my marketing team to reach out to the leads.”

Then Neeraj has a sales team of 10+ employees to manage the leads. He says, “Once we get the leads, we forward them to our team. Our team is a very critical part of our business. They are the ones who interact with the leads. They call them and pitch them.” From start to finish, Neeraj’s company generates around $55,000-$60,000 in revenue per year.

He says, “We generate over $55,000-$60,000 in revenue per year.” He says the company is profitable, but he doesn’t give the exact numbers.

Neeraj can work from anywhere in the world. He says, “I don't have to be here at the office. I can work from anywhere in the world. If I want to travel, I can travel. If I want to sit here and work from home, I can do that too.”

Neeraj spends very little time a week on this business. He says, “I spend very little time with my business. I spend about 15 hours a week on the business.”

Neeraj says he chooses to work from home because it’s the most comfortable environment for him. He says, “I like working from home. It’s the most comfortable environment for me. I like to work from home.”

The company is in its early stages. Neeraj says, “We are just a small team of five right now. We are still just a startup. We are growing the team.”

How were you able to quickly scale your business to earn five figures? The easiest way to grow a business is to find the right people to hire. The biggest challenge Neeraj faced was finding people to hire. He says, “The biggest challenge was hiring the right people. It’s not easy to find good people. You have to find people who will deliver results.” Neeraj says he is very picky about the people he hires. He says, “I am very picky about who I hire. I don’t want to take a risk. I want to make sure that the person I hire is a good fit for my business. I want to make sure that they are going to deliver the results.” To find the right people Neeraj says he uses online resources such as job boards, and professional networking sites. He says, “I use online resources to find the right people. I use various job boards and professional networking sites. I also use referrals from people who work for me. I invite them to introduce me to their friends that may be appropriate for my company. I always make sure to interview candidates first. I don’t just hire based on the resume. I always speak to the candidates myself.” 2. What practical tips are there to create a successful company? Be confident in what you are doing. If you are not confident in what you are doing, no one else will be. Be able to explain your business to others. If you can’t explain it, you won’t be able to sell it. Be able to sell your product or service to others. If you can’t sell it, you won’t be able to build your business. Neeraj says that his business is successful because he believes in his company. He says, “I believe in my company. I believe in my product. I believe in what I am doing for myself. If I don’t believe in what I am doing, I won’t be able to sell it to anyone else.” 3. How are you able to stand out? Neeraj says he stands out from the crowd because of his ability to sell. He says, “The biggest differentiator between me and other people is that I am very good at selling. I am very good at convincing people to do things . I can sell an idea to anyone. I can convince people to work for me. I can convince people to buy my product. I can convince people to invest in my company. I am really good at selling.” 4. How would you advise someone who wants to start a business? Don’t quit your job until you have a strong belief that your business idea will be successful. Build your business around a problem you have. Search for a way to resolve your problem. If you can’t solve the problem yourself, find a way to solve it for someone else. Don’t seek quick money. Remember, the biggest risk you take is in not taking a risk. Neeraj says he would advise someone who wants to start a business to make sure they are confident in their idea. He says, “Don’t quit your job until you have a strong belief that your business idea will be successful. If you don’t have a strong belief that your business will be successful, no one else will believe in it.” 5. What is the most important thing you learned from starting your B2B business? “The most important thing I learned is to always be ready to adapt to change.” Neeraj says that his experience with building his company has helped him to become a better entrepreneur. He says, “Building my company has helped me become a better entrepreneur. You must be flexible in order to succeed in business. If you don’t adapt to change, your business will fail.”

I'm proud to be 23 years old and the owner of a five-figure business(HyperPropsect), but I'm even more proud to have created a life that feels both empowering and infinite. While I created that life brick by brick, I would not have been able to achieve such greatness without the support of my family and friends.