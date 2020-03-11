How Ofer Nimrodi and ILDC Soar to New Heights

A Real Estate Office Building (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The Israeli real estate market has been on the upswing over the last 15 years and this growth has taken a big upwards curve in the last five years. Much of this growth can be attributed to a booming economy, political stability, and the constant fascination of Europeans and people from other parts of the world who have wanted to own a piece of this beautiful country. One of the people who has played an instrumental role in opening this country to foreigners and for reshaping the Israeli real estate market is Ofer Nimrodi and in this piece, we'll take a peek into his powerful contributions to the Israeli real estate market in particular, and the overall country, in general.

Who is Ofer Nimrodi?

So, the first question that comes to our mind is who is Ofer Nimrodi and what's his background? Born in 1957, Ofer Nimrodi is an Israeli businessman, jurist, and the former publisher of Ma'ariv, which at the time, was the second biggest newspaper in Israel. At the age of 18, like most Israelis, Ofer joined the IDF, where he served as an officer in the Artillery Troops and later on in the Brigade Support. After his discharge from the Israeli military, he completed his LLB from the Tel Aviv University Law School with honors, and later, went on to do his MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Ofer Nimrodi's Foray into Real Estate

In 1988 his father purchased the Israeli Land Development Company from a Jewish agency, and Ofer Nimrodi was appointed as its CEO. Since then, he has taken the company to new heights and today, it is one of the largest conglomerates in Israel and has a big presence in real estate, construction, hotels, and energy.

Ofer's Contribution to the Israeli real estate Industry

Since taking over, Ofer has used his sharp business instincts and his earnestness to make a difference to the Israeli society, to carve a niche for himself and his company over the last 30 years. More importantly, he has reshaped the Israeli real estate market and has made it more appealing to all sections of the society around the world.

So, how did he manage to achieve such a huge feat? Let's take a look at some of his contributions and strategies to get an idea.

Consolidating Assets

Over the years, Ofer determined the future course of his company and its pivotal role in the Israeli real estate market. To this end, he sold a series of hotel chains in Nazareth and Safed to the Dan Hotels chain Group at a profit and with an aim to focus on the real estate market in Israel and overseas. This move is expected to put Israeli Land Development company in a better position to address the growing needs of its core market segment, which is the Israeli real estate.

Ofer moved ILDC to a pivotal position

In 2019, as a leading role in ILDC, Ofer proposed and lead the execution of a plan to consolidate shares in the Israeli Land Development company, an entity that's considered to be unique in the Israeli real estate market given its pivotal role and a big presence. This move has augured well for the company as it could now raise money by issuing shares to further its development.

With such strategic moves and brilliant ideas, there is no doubt that the Israeli Land Development Company will stride to greater heights under the able leadership of Ofer Nimrodi. As for this man, the sky is his limit and he is expected to continue to reshape this market and make Israel a world-class destination in the near future