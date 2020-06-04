How Organic Aromas Revolutionized Aromatherapy With Nebulizing Diffusers

Nebulizing Diffusers

The world of aromatherapy is alluring and interesting to many. There is a wide range of essential oils with different scents and benefits, as well as a multitude of ways to diffuse them. For those who are new to aromatherapy, the term “nebulizing diffuser” may not hold significant meaning, but it refers to a revolutionary invention in the world of aromatherapy.

Introducing: The Nebulizing Diffuser®

For the longest time, aromatherapy has relied on water, heat, and sometimes reeds to diffuse essential oils into the air. From simply heating essential oils and submerging reeds in a jar with essential oils, aromatherapy evolved to use ultrasonic diffusers. These diffusers—the most common ones by far—use water and ultrasonic technology to diffuse essential oils. While the third method has been deemed more effective than the first two, Organic Aromas®, the creators of the Nebulizing Diffuser®, has long believed that diffusers can still be improved.

After years of research and experiments, Organic Aromas® found that heat and water are not ideal for dispersing essential oils. Thus began their journey to find the most optimal method for diffusing essential oils. Soon enough, in 2014, the Nebulizing Diffuser® was born. The Nebulizing Diffuser® is a combination of elegance and science. Made with hand-blown pyrex glass and featuring a handcrafted plantation hardwood base, this revolutionary diffuser does not use heat or water.

Instead, it uses pressurized air to diffuse essential oils. The pressurized air breaks the essential oil into microparticles before pushing them up and out into the air. What makes all of this possible is Bernoulli’s Principle. That concept states that a difference in pressure affects the velocity of fluids. Inside the glass of the Nebulizing Diffuser®, the difference in pressure created by the pressurized air and the suction at the tip of the glass causes the essential oil to rise upward. A stream of pressurized air hits the essential oil as it goes up, allowing it to atomize into microparticles. These microparticles enter the glass reservoir at the tip of the diffuser, and they are released in a waterless mist into the air.

This method is what makes the Nebulizing Diffuser® powerful and unique from most diffusers. Furthermore, it comes with numerous benefits.

Get The Full Benefits Of Essential Oils

Water and heat are not the most efficient way to diffuse essential oils. Water dilutes essential oils, while heat alters their chemical composition, making them less potent. This is most noticeable in the resulting scent, but the real compromise is in the essential oils’ benefits.

Most people try aromatherapy because of the promised benefits of essential oils. Essential oils have been lauded for decades for providing relief for various problems. For those who use aromatherapy to improve their physical and mental health, traditional diffusing methods are not that effective. The technology of the Nebulizing Diffuser® that disperses undiluted droplets of essential oils, and in turn their complete benefits, can make all the difference.

Non-Toxic And Environment-Friendly Diffuser

Perhaps the biggest trivia in aromatherapy is that essential oils can erode plastic. It is one of the main reasons they are stored in amber glass bottles, but that fact didn’t seem to have been applied to diffusers. Essential oils are highly volatile liquids, which means they are too potent for plastic. Prolonged exposure of essential oils to plastic renders the former useless, and it is potentially harmful for the user as well. As the plastic erodes, its particles mix with the essential oil and extinguish its efficacy. This is especially true for citrus essential oils. The use of plastic for storing essential oils is ill-advised as it compromises the quality of the essential oils.

The Nebulizing Diffuser® is not just good for you and your family but also good for the environment. It checks off most of the requirements in determining that a product is environment-friendly. First, it is made from wood and glass, so it does not contribute to the production of more plastic. Second, it does not release plastic particles into the air. And third, the Nebulizing Diffuser® is a sturdy product that will stand the test of time and regular use. This is truly a perfect product for the modern age.

The Diffuser With Unprecedented Power

Organic Aromas® values efficacy, and this shows in the design of the Nebulizing Diffuser®. The Nebulizing Diffuser® is designed to disperse essential oils into a larger area in a short span of time. Organic Aromas® attributes this to the pressurized air that turns the essential oils into microparticles to be dispersed into the air. The pure microparticles of essential oils are more potent than water-diluted essential oils, so their scent is more noticeable and easier to spread.

The Nebulizing Diffuser® is much more powerful than ultrasonic diffusers. For new users, this may be overwhelming, but don’t worry because the Nebulizing Diffuser® has a dial that lets you control the strength of diffusion. You can customize how intense you want your house to smell of essential oils throughout the day.

True Quality Means More Savings

Diffusers can be a bit costly. The Nebulizing Diffuser®, although at mid-price range, may still have a steep price for some. However, the cost of the Nebulizing Diffuser ® is worth it as it is guaranteed to save you money in various ways.

The Nebulizing Diffuser® is efficient at diffusing essential oils, so you will need fewer drops to make your entire house smell wonderful. Just 20-25 drops of your favorite essential oil will last you the entire day—there’s no need to refill. The diffuser is also designed to consume very little electricity. And since it diffuses essential oils faster, it doesn’t have to be kept on for a long time. However, you’ll be surprised to find that with additional accessories the Nebulizing Diffuser® can run continuously and for as long as you wish. for more than 5 hours.

Aesthetics To Fit Your Unique Taste

Diffusers tend to be part of one’s home décor. They are always in sight, whether you have one on your bedside table or on a shelf in the living room. Diffusers naturally draw attention to themselves, and because thesemore so the Nebulizing Diffusers® ® that comes in varioused shapes and elegant shapes and colors you . Its classic hardwood base comes in a light and dark shade tocan easily find a style or model that matches the interior of your abode. On the other hand, the the Exquisite Exquisite Nebulizing Diffuser® and the ceramic Opulence Nebulizing Diffuser® unit is are designed to fit a more modern or minimalist interior.

The shape of the pyrex glass is where form and function truly come together. It is shaped like fire, with a wider base and a narrow top. Aside from its symbolism,The this shape is ideal for applying Bernoulli’s Principle to diffuse essential oils. The base makes room for the pressurized air to interact with the essential oils and turn them into microparticles. As the pressurized air pushes the essential oil microparticles upward, the narrow tips of the Nebulizing Diffuser® micro-tubes® creates a suction that in turn releases them into the air.

Yearning For Peace And Quiet?

Diffusers can be used to create a tranquil vibe in any area. Depending on which essential oil blends you opt for, you can achieve a relaxing environment or one that is ideal for productivity. However, the sound of a motor or liquid swirling can be distracting if you’re trying to unwind or finish tasks. This is one of the problems people have simply accepted as part of the aromatherapy experience, but as Organic Aromas® has proven, it should not be so.

One of the most distinctive characteristics of the Nebulizing Diffuser® is its quiet motor. With this diffuser, you can relax, sleep, or work without the humming and swirling sounds produced by most diffusers. You can focus completely on what you are doing.

Additional Advantages Of Using A Nebulizing Diffuser®

Since the diffuser releases a waterless mist, you don’t have to worry about adding humidity to your home. You also don’t need to watch out for spillage or excessive heat, either.

Organic Aromas®: A Company Of Passion

Organic Aromas® was founded by people who are passionate about aromatherapy. They realized that aromatherapy aficionados tend to use inefficient techniques to diffuse essential oils, so they set out to develop the best method for it. The Nebulizing Diffuser® took years to perfect. Experts from different fields were consulted to create the most powerful, efficient, and elegant way to make the most of essential oils.

With everyone’s well-being in mind, Organic Aromas® pioneered a truly revolutionary product with the Nebulizing Diffuser®. They took a concept—Bernoulli’s Principle—that is well known outside of the world of aromatherapy and used it to create a tool that will improve people’s quality of life. This product has solved many problems most individuals did not even know they had or did not know could be resolved, and it has done so with style.

The Organic Aromas® Nebulizing Diffuser® opened up a whole new world of possibilities for those who love aromatherapyessential oils aficionados. It is the perfect fusion of science and aromatherapy. With the Nebulizing Diffuser®, you can effortlessly elevate your aromatherapy experience.

This is only one way Organic Aromas® has changed aromatherapy. If you’re interested to learn more, you can cCheck out the company webour store for more products.