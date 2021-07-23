Who likes pimples? Nobody. But to start the process of getting rid of pimples it is important to understand the underlying cause of it. For some acne can be a symptom of other conditions whereas sometimes a pimple here or there can erupt because of hormonal imbalances or period cycles. Some even struggle with the scars caused by pimples. However, while there are hundreds of products available in the market which claim to remove the pimples from the root, it is extremely important that you consult a dermatologist and get to the cause of acne. Nevertheless, there are a few natural remedies that have been known to make pimples disappear:

Tea Tree Oil

You can use tea tree oil which is known for its antibacterial properties to get rid of pimples. You can mix 2 drops of this oil in a little coconut oil and then slowly apply it on the pimples. Let it dry for a few hours and then wash the face with warm water. Hailey Baldwin Shares Her Skincare Secret and Why She Follows a Simple Regime.

Ice

Gently rub the ice on acne to help soothe the inflammation. Do it for a short duration everyday or at least 3-4 times a week. Is Your Face Mask Giving You Pimples On Your Eyebrows? Here's What You Can Do to Prevent the Breakouts!

Multani Mitti

Make a paste by mixing multani mitti, lemon juice and rose water in a bowl and apply it on the face. Wash after drying and use it at least 2 times a week.

Honey

As much as honey is beneficial as a part of your diet, it is also a panacea for many conditions. The antibacterial properties of honey help eliminate pimples and facilitate healing. You go to sleep with one or two drops of honey on the pimples at night and wash it off in the morning.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel is known to help you get rid of pimples easily. Apply aloe vera gel on the face, massage it with light hands and wash it after about 20 minutes.

However, we would like to remind you that none of these home remedies will work if the acne on your face is caused by some underlying health conditions. Please visit an expert if you suffer from PCOD/PCOS or other conditions that may impact your skin.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

