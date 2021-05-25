Dr. John Oda is recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs worldwide. Dr. Oda is frequently called upon to provide Corporate Training, Keynote addresses, Workshops, and Seminars for many of our fortune 500 companies in the United States as well as across the Middle East and Europe.

You have probably read books like Think and Grow Rich, Awaken the Giant Within and Life is a Garden: The 7 Spiritual Principles of Manifesting Every Area of Your Life. Even after reading these and more, do you know the secret of how to think like a millionaire in your business?

It’s time to take control of your thoughts before you allow messages from the media and society to fill your mind.

People who create outstanding business results in their life think differently than the common business person. Napoleon Hill, the author of Think and Grow Rich, explained that if you want to change, you must condition your subconscious mind by using a concept he termed “autosuggestion. What is autosuggestion? Autosuggestion is verbalizing statements or words with great feeling until they are instilled in the subconscious.

I believe we do the same thing in a negative way. Someone might say something wrong to us and we repeat it with feelings and emotions until we believe the statement or words are true for us.

As an Ultimate Business Growth Strategist, I challenge my clients to take a 10-day mental challenge to focus on building wealth. If you verbalize statements on a daily basis like “I am a money magnet;” “Money comes to me in an ocean of abundance;” “Money come easily and effortlessly;” or “Everything I touch prospers and succeeds,” your income is likely to increase.

Self-help guru and bestselling author, Anthony Robbins, wrote about earning $3,000 per month to $1 million in nine months. How did he do it? He applied the same principles I just wrote about for 45 minutes per day. We can create results for ourselves like this, too. To do it, we must model successful people.

My challenge to all business owners is to take a mental challenge to change your thoughts. That is one of the only things we can change. If we change our thoughts, we can influence our outcome for the better.

It’s time to create great change in your business and do it NOW!

Dr. John Oda CEO/President of Profit Now Business Coaching: A leading consulting company that conducts business growth strategies for companies to increase their business from 25% to 3000%. Dr. Oda is a published author of two books Connecting with your Teen: The 7 Principles to Resolve Teenager Behavioral Challenges and Life is a Garden: The 7 Spiritual Principles of Manifesting Every Area of Your Life. In the fall of 2021 he will publish a new book on business growth.