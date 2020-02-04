How to Make Him Orgasm with Handjobs? Sexy Ways to Use Your Hands

Penis representational image (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Just because handjobs are easy access does not mean that they are passé. But if you have never given your handjob skills a refresh, your partner must have probably grown out of it by now. Start by making them imagine the hot stuff that is about to go down and then use these tips to leave your man asking for more handjobs. Listen to your partner's breath, their moves and the noises they make. Are you ready to see your partner moan in pleasure?

1. Use Natural Lube

There is no bigger hand-job challenge than friction. Use your spit as a lube. It may not be as long-lasting as an actual lubricant, but it can be a sexy way to reduce the friction.

2. Make Use of Your Tongue

The best handjobs are the ones that also involve some amount of tongue. It not only gives a break to all the tired muscles of the hands but it also takes your man to cloud nine. Sex and Weight Loss: How to Have Hottest Sex and Burn the Most Number of Calories.

3. Make Handjobs a Surprise

Handjobs can be given sneakily and hence you can give it whenever and wherever you want. While we do not encourage giving blowjobs, your partner will love it when you slide your hands under their pants on the couch or at the movie.

4. Hold the Penis Steady

Support the base of his penis by making a 'v' shape with your thump and adding slight downward pressure. This will hold the penis in place as they become erect. Blowjob Tips: How to Give Him the Best Head of His Life?

5. Use Fingers to Pleasure

Sure, it is called the hand job but using your fingers can be super stimulating. Use the pads of your fingers to glide up and down their shaft.

6. Use Both Hands

If you are exhausted with one hand, you can go all the way with both the hands. Stack both your hands on their shaft, one on top of the other. Then twist your hands slowly in opposite directions, stroking and squeezing gently. Sex Query of the Week: Is It Safe to Perform Oral Sex When My Girlfriend Is Bleeding During Her Periods.

Also change your position while you pleasure them so that they can see you from different angles. You can have them lie down while you sit up or you can have them stand while you sit beneath them.