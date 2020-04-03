How to Remove Dip Nails Powder at Home: Easy Step-by-Step Guide to Clean Nails at Home (Watch Video)

Powder nails (Photo Credits: katesnails YouTube)

Dip powder nails are nail colouring in which they are cured and sealed under a UV lamp. It colours your nails with a pigmented powder (hence the name 'powder nails'). The technique with which it is applied depends on the person who does it. And to remove it, people go the same technician who wipes it off and applies the nail paint they want. However, as people are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus lockdown, those with dip powder nails are not able to get it removed. Many have resorted to social media looking for ways to get it removed. Hence, here we bring to you step by step guide on 'How to remove dip powder at home'. How to Safely Remove Gel Nail Polish at Home Without Damaging Your Nails? Quick Steps for Freshly Manicured Fingers (Watch DIY Videos)

You will need a nail clipper, a nail file, cotton balls, aluminium foil, acetone, and cuticle oil. Follow the steps below and you are sure to get a salon-like finish on your nails. Your nails are sure to glow like it used to naturally before getting the dip powder done. Self Care Tips For Busy Parents During COVID-19 Pandemic: From Setting Up a Bedside Beauty Station to Whipping a Beverage, These Activities Will Keep You Sane in Lockdown!

Clip off any excess nail extensions

To start with removing the excess nail extensions. This will make the process go quicker. If you have nails of natural length, then go to the next step.

File off the top layer

File off the shiny top layer of your nail. This will help the acetone you apply to remove the other layers of polish. Now, the top layer of your nail will be covered in dust.

Place an acetone-soaked cotton ball over your nail

Soak a cotton ball in acetone and place it on your nail and wrap it in aluminium for 15 minutes. Regular nail polish remover may not do the needful, so make sure you are using 100% pure acetone.

Take off the aluminium foil

After soaking the anils, whip off your foils and wipe the excess powder from it using a cotton ball. If you still have leftover powder on your nail, let it soak for another 10 minutes.

Moisturize your nails

Acetone will dry out your nails, so after the powder is gone, add a couple of drops of cuticle oil to your nails.

Using a nail polish remover instead of acetone, may not give you the desired results, but if that is the only thing you have, go ahead with it. We hope this guide helped you in removing the dip powder off your nails.