How Umar Cassim Used His Smart Phone and Influencer Attributes to Create Income From Sitting at Home

Umar Cassim (Photo Credit: File Image)

Umar Cassim, a teenager aged (16) has has gained some real traction online and started to make an income from sitting at home! He began his journey through Instagram digital marketing and things really took a turn for the better.

Soon he built an Instagram audience with over 80k followers and was building his own fan base. After some time he began to gain some new risen fame on a new app called TikTok.

Umar made a video titled 'how to make a sneakerhead mad' which ended up going viral and gaining over 2.6 million views. This was then featured all over the internet!

Umar used this to his advantage to turn this into his own brand and business and soon was making an income.

He often gives back to his fans and supporters using giveaways for sneakers and free cash on his Instagram.