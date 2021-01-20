With the endless opportunities the world of social media has created, businesses and individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to translate this tremendous tool into a means by which to grow their brands. Social media has opened many doors for individuals and companies to help them create an audience and make the most of their followings. Val Cortez has already taken it upon herself to use this style of digital marketing and branding to her advantage.

A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd, she is just herself. Born in Lima Peru, Val Cortez has already built an impressive profile and is wildly successful in a very short frame of time. She is not only a successful entrepreneur but also a very popular model, live streamer and social media personality, better known as “val around the world” by her followers. It is said "It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation." The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same.

Val started her journey in social media in middle 2019 without much followers at all, she was a normal person who was only followed by friends and family which has now amassed 960k followers. If you think that her success was a matter of sheer luck, it could be just your perception.

We can't predict or control waves that you could come in your life, but we can learn to surf. Val is certainly one of them, she had a beauty salon that focused in Eyelash extensions, although her eyelash extensions business was going great. For a long time, she has had a strong desire to travel the world. It is said “You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.” In 2019, she risked everything, closed her shop and left everything to chase her dreams.

She has always been passionate about traveling, her first international trip as an adult was when she was 21 years old, since then Val never stopped traveling the world. As of early 2021, she traveled around the world on many occasions as solo traveler, so far she has been to 28 countries and the count has just started yet. Val shares that all you need in this life is just confidence, and then success is sure. We all can achieve our dream life if we work hard for it and love what you do.

Val Cortez is a powerful social media influencer, her understanding of successful digital branding has allowed her to put a plethora of individuals and institutions on the map, allowing her to advance in his field more quickly than even she could have imagined. With new opportunities on the horizon, we can be sure “val around the world” will continue to dominate digital.

