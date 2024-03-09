Miss World has always been a key event in the world of fashion and entertainment. And after a hiatus of 28 years, the Miss World festival is back in India in 2024! The 71st Miss World festival has already been in full swing, with contestants from 115 countries in India exploring the country, and the final Miss World event is set to take place on March 9 in Mumbai. Live streamed across the world, the 71st Miss World event will capture the finale of the past few weeks as Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the end of the event. India already has a lot to look forward to when it comes to the Miss World event. As we inch closer to the 71st Miss World finale, here is everything you need to know about this event: who is representing India in Miss World 2024 and more. Miss World 2024 Live Streaming: Know Telecast Date, Time, Format, Venue, Host, TV Channel and App That Will Live Stream 71st Miss World Beauty Pageant Online.

When is the 71st Miss World?

The 71st Miss World festival will culminate with a grand celebration on March 9, at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event will begin at 7.30 pm IST and is sure to be live-streamed across the world. As we eagerly await to witness the Miss World crown being passed down from Karolina Bielawska of Poland, the event is already garnering the attention of several people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Who is representing India at the 71st Miss World?

India has been known for its strong presence at Miss World events for decades. With the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and others bagging the crown at the previous editions of the festival, India’s representation at the 71st Miss World is highly anticipated. Sini Shetty is representing India at the 71st Miss World pageant. Shetty, who was crowned the Femina Miss India World 2022, has already garnered a lot of appreciation and accolades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

What Is The Official Format at Miss World 2024?

The official format for the 71st Miss World Festival is revealed. It will start off with the announcement of 40 quarter-finalists that will include fast-track winners - 5 head-to-head winners, 4 Beauty winner, Multimedia winner, Talent winner, Top Model winner + participants chosen by the preliminary judges.

The next 12 semi-finalists will be announced, which will include at least 2 per region. Next up, the Top 8 (2 per region) will be announced. Then, Top 4 (1 per region) names will be announced. Finally, the tie will be between the Top 2 contestants - Winner and 1st Runner-Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Watch The Live Streaming of Miss World 2024 Finale on SonyLiv App:

The 71st Miss World Finale is set to be hosted by noted Indian filmmaker and fashion icon Karan Johar. This is considered to be a great feat for India as Miss World returns to the country after 28 years. With Beauty with a purpose as their goal, Miss World has always set out to promote the nurturing of inner as well as outer beauty and highlight the importance of spreading goodness. It has focused on empowering women through philanthropic endeavours and community service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2024 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).