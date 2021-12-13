Celebrity weddings are a grand affair. From lavish venues to the high-class guest list, they keep the general public glued to the glimpses and updates of these big fat Indian weddings. As another B-town couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the nuptial knot in a grand destination wedding in Jaipur, and it's time to look at all the stars who took their relationship to the next level this year. We at LatestLY have made a collection of all the beautiful celebrity marriages of 2021. Destination Wedding in India: From Naukuchiatal in Uttarakhand To Kumarakom in Kerala, 5 Unconventional Places For Your Dream Wedding.

1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal married the love of his life, the gorgeous, the pretty, the superstar - Katrina Kaif, in a lavish romantic destination wedding on December 9, 2021. While the marriage ceremony was a hush-hush private affair, the duo did not make their fans and supporters long to see their dreamy wedding photos.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

The duo tied the knot in Mumbai on July 16, 2021. They were friends before Rahul Vaidya participated in Big Boss 14, where Disha proposed to him for marriage. During their reception, they were seen dancing to numerous songs.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021, in the presence of 20 guests in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. They were very particular about keeping it simple with people only who mattered to them.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

4. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

After 11 years of dating, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha finally tied the knot on November 15 at New Chandigarh. They were congratulated by several industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra, Tapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza and many others.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

The duo got married on February 15. They ditched rituals like kanyadaan and bidaai and broke all stereotypes by inviting a female pandit for the wedding.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

6. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Abiding by the Covid 19 protocols, the two tied the knot in the presence of family members and a few close friends in AliBaug on January 24.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

7. Shilpa Rao and Ritesh Krishnan

The Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao announced her marriage with Ritesh Krishnan via an Instagram post on January 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

8. Priyank K Sharma and Shaza Morani

Veteran actress, Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyank K Sharma, made his debut with the movie Sab Kushal Mangal, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shaza Morani in a court marriage on February 4.

Priyank K Sharma and Shaza Morani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

9. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got hitched in Indore on November 30, 2021, in the presence of their family and close friends.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

10 . Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Television actress Shraddha Arya married Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal in an intimate ceremony on November 16, 2021. The gorgeous Kundali Bhagya star looked stunning on her special day as she shared lovely wedding photos later on Instagram.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

11. Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. For the marriage ceremony, Anushka chose a gorgeous lilac lehenga, while Aditya wore cream traditional wear.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Though 2021 witnessed a severe COVID-19 pandemic, love found its own way. Couples who were meant to be together through the thick and thin finally tied the knot during this time—wishing all the newlywed couples all the best and a Happy Married Life!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).