Catherine Mattiske is a globally recognized training expert. Her focus is on energizing and influencing organizations with solutions to drive employee behavior and business results to achieve goals. Founded in 1994 by Catherine, TPC serves clients worldwide with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Los Angeles, New York, and London. TPC’s impressive client list is composed of Fortune 100 companies and organizations led by the world’s most innovative masterminds.

1: It’s an honor to speak with you today. Why don’t you give us some details about you and your story. How did you get to where you are today?

Businesses are all striving to achieve a common goal. That is to achieve the best outcome with the team they have. Human potential is what excites me. Every person holds the potential to improve the way they learn and how they contribute. By creating a learning design system, I was able to unlock individuals and teams which empowers companies to improve overall outcomes.

Throughout my career, I have achieved that specifically through working with a wide variety of organisations around the world to deliver an innovative, research-based learning and development system; bespoke ID9 Intelligent Design instructional design process. My goal was to elevate the role that Learning and Development teams play with an organisation and increase the transparency of what they could contribute. I’m proud to say that I have created high performance teams and dynamically powered results for over 5 million participants across the globe.

I founded TPC global, in 1994. Since then, I have served clients worldwide with offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, Basel (Switzerland) and London. We are proud of what we have achieved and grateful to have partnered with a number of Fortune 100 companies and organizations.

I am now entering a new chapter and I am excited to transform 25years of knowledge and experience into a new book and online tools that can support every aspect of the community. In a moment I’ll share more about how you can unlock your Inner Genius.

2: I’m sure your success has not come easily. What challenges have you had to overcome along the way?

I see challenges as opportunities for change. One of my greatest challenges has been how to scale my business to a global audience.

It may be obvious but digitisation of all business and marketing channels has been paramount when providing services to clients. We were early adopters of a ‘virtual team structure’ and have enjoyed building an international team. It has enabled us to focus on the specific needs of different regions and different industry verticals. It has enabled us to tailor learning solutions to the specific needs of organisations in any location.

With our new product launch, we are eager to push this concept one step further and take our learnings from working with corporate teams and share them with the wider community.

3: Let’s talk about the work you do. What do you specialize in and why should someone work with you over the competition?

I have enjoyed working with leading people and organisations in learning and development, across the globe for 25 years. I have recently taken this industry-leading intel, written a new book and created a range of practical everyday tools to improve the way we all learn and communicate.

These simple tools will help people understand what their communication and learning advantage is. By helping people understand how they interpret information I aim to transform the way people communicate and connect with the world around them.

Our exciting new product, Inner Genius, is launching on September 1st.

I’d love to share my new book with you! We have an exclusive offer for August. We are giving away the first 2 chapters of ‘Unlock Inner Genius’. Go to innergeniusnow.com

4: What’s your best piece of advice for readers who desire to find success in their life?

Evolve! The art of learning and the human brain have not changed over time but the world has. We enjoy transforming with the world around us to keep ourselves relevant and valuable. We invite you to unlock your Inner Genius.

5: Speaking of success, what does the word mean to you?

Success means different things for different people. For me, success is about something much bigger than myself. It's about raising the bar for others. This is my core motivation for writing Unlock Inner Genius.

My mission is to empower everyone with keys to transform communication for lifelong learning. Parents, teachers, sports coaches, business owners, community leaders, community builders, every person in every family. I want to help them unlock their path to ultimate success.

6: What’s next for you?

I’m very excited about what we’re currently working on.

Now, more than ever, I feel very fortunate to have been able to travel and work with learning and development teams of leading organisations around the world.

I’m thrilled to now be able to share this experience and insight with the wider community and support people who are actively seeking success in life for themselves and for those around them.

‘Unlock Inner Genius’ will explain how we all collect, process, learn and communicate information is exclusive to us. It’s the filter through which we connect with the world. Through the pages I will give you the keys to unlock your Inner Genius.

What’s truly exciting is the suite of online tools that we are also launching to help people meet their Inner Genius. Our easy online survey will reveal your Inner Genius. We then provide a range of tools, such as Alexa skills, and communication canvases, for everyone to put their learnings into practise everyday.