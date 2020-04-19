Kartik Dhami Is a Young Blogger Digital Marketer with Unbeatable Spirit to Succeed

Kartik Dhami (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Most of the focus and attention at present is on social media, individuals and brands have become extremely cautious about their social media presence and success. Which has given rise to digital marketing agencies taking care of every aspect of social media marketing. Kartik Dhami, 19, is co-founder of one of such fastly growing digital marketing firm IT Fames.

The young digital entrepreneur who was born on 9th January 2001, in Bhatinda and at present lives in Dehradun, Uttarakhand has got proficiency in Google Analytics, Google Adsense , Facebook Ads, Website Traffic management and other recent tools and techniques of digital marketing. Kartik Dhami has done schooling from Army Public School Nasirabad. He was an average student during schooling but had keen interest in digital media, so much so that he started his first Facebook page when he was in 7th standard, and page got 1lac plus likes within an year. Lots of people started approaching him for promoting their websites through his page. This motivated him and he created his own website next year, where he posted viral contents, website also got popular very soon.

After schooling he joined Diploma in Computer Science but his focus always remained on digital marketing, he started his first digital marketing agency with one of his close friend but it did not do well due to deviation of focus between studies and business. Next year he convinced his parents that he wants to start his own full time business, although they were concerned about him leaving studies mid way but supported him, that’s when he launched IT Fames,. With his clear-cut vision, knowledge and hard work IT Fames soon became one of the leading digital marketing agency of his region.

Kartik Dhami wants IT Frame to be leading digital marketing agency of the nati, and he is working day and night to reach to his goal.