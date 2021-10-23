Karwa Chauth is one of the most important Hindu festivals that is celebrated by married couples, especially in North India. Karwa Chauth 2021 will be observed on October 24. Traditionally, married women would observe a stringent day-long fast, praying for the long and healthy life of their partners. Karwa Chauth celebration is a commemoration of marital bliss, and married women dress up in colourful clothes, wear beautiful jewellery, and don the most special Karwa Chauth special mehndi to celebrate this day. Couples often dress in traditional attire and prepare for the special Karwa Chauth Puja that is conducted during the moonrise. In essence, Karwa Chauth is a community celebration since married couples often get together with friends and families and celebrate the day together. As we prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2021, here are some simple and stunning Karwa Chauth Mehendi Designs that you can do for this special day.

This Depiction of Karwa Chauth Captures the Festivities to Perfection

The beauty of Karwa Chauth and its celebration lies in the auspicious Karwa Chauth Puja that is conducted during moonrise. This mehndi design captures this essence to perfection and delivers a subtle yet unique design you need to don! Karwa Chauth 2021 Mehndi Designs for Full Hand: Easy Beautiful Mehandi Patterns for Women Observing Karva Chauth Vrat.

Go Traditional for Karwa Chauth 2021

This classic design is sure to help you get the richest colour possible. This classic design is simple enough to be recreated at home if going to a professional seems like an impossible task!

Go the Netted Way

An integral part of the Karwa Chauth celebration is the sieve through which people see the moon to break their fast. And since jacketed and netted mehndi designs are also in trend this season, this stellar option is the perfect option for Karwa Chauth 2021!

Recreate This Complex-Looking Design in Simple Steps

The art of Mehendi is not easy, but by using a few simple hacks, you can surely don a design that looks complex but is actually not. And this is the perfect example of that!

Capture Your Love for Each Other With This Couple Mehndi Design

Karwa Chauth is all about the love that you share with your partner. And this design is a great inspiration to take a spin on that love and capture it on your palms!

We hope that these designs help you to have the most fun and loving Karwa Chauth ever. It is important to note that while traditionally women were expected to observe this stringent fast, today, various couples carry this tradition forward by keeping fasts for each other and praying for a strong and happy life ahead. Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).