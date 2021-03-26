Since its inception, photography has had a significant impact on how people perceive and consume culture, as well as daily life. An illustration may represent an entire social movement or be a catalyst for change, in addition to capturing a single moment in time. One such erotic photographer with a naturalistic approach to his work is Leonardo Glauso.

In a short span of time, Leonardo Glauso’s name has commanded respect beyond photographic circles. He is specialized in creating inspired imagery for commercial and editorial photography clients. Leonardo’s work has been often featured on high-tier magazines and publications including GQ Italia, Rolling Stone, ICON EL PAÍS, Schon Magazine and several others.

Born and grew up in Florence, Leonardo is a professional photographer specialising in artistic nude and fashion photography. After graduating from the Libera Accademia delle Belle Arti in Florence with a degree in graphic design, Leonardo went on to study at the Scuola Internazionale di Fotografia in Florence to further his passion for photography.

From 2014 to 2017, he lived in Milan, where he collaborated as a fashion photographer for agencies and magazines. Always on the leading edge and cusp of new trends and inventions, the young photographer is fond of travelling to European capitals for castings and shootings, which add to the richness of his photography's narratives and style.

Since 2015, he founded the publication of "Resuer" fashion, a magazine to show and discover creative work. Resuer is renowned for its avant garde approach to style and for exhibiting the work of leading photographers from around the world. He has also founded Cassuer, a fashion label in Florence in 2020.

Adding to his impressive list of accomplishments, he created a short film "A Firenze con Lina" that was released recently. He is nowadays centered in Florence, where he has invested in a variety of artistic ventures and partnerships.

Leonardo had a strong compulsion towards art. The cities of Italy played a role, as he was fascinated by the elegant artistry around every corner. “I began because I was eager to get involved and improve the ideas that had been brewing in my mind.” he says when asked about what urged him to get indulged in the world of photography. He thinks that photographers are able to drastically change the outcome or perception of things, from how they depict it in their photos.

He believes that the world is so beautiful that everybody does something different, in their own unique way. And that there's a lot more to life than meets the eye, through his camera he wants to show others the world that he sees from his eyes. In the future, he wants his work to be appreciated and get an eliciting response, which is just what this artist thrives on. He strongly desires for a book with a selection of his favourite images from his entire photographic career.

As the artistic climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Leonardo Glauso will be there, leading the charge.

