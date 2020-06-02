Lifestyle Influencer Ami Desai Discusses How Motherhood Helped Her Excel as an Entrepreneur

Ami Desai

Many women think it would be too challenging to be both a mother and an entrepreneur. It feels like one of your roles will always be neglected. However, beauty influencer Ami Desai thinks more women need to be open to the possibility of finding fulfillment in both their work and family lives.

Desai has a history in Hollywood, working on shows like Lux Lifestyles on Wealth TV, Inside Edition, and #OWNshow on Oprah.com. However, she soon realized that working in the beauty industry was her true calling. She created a beauty business with a focus on South Asian women, who, for a long time, haven’t had makeup artists who catered to them for special occasions.

Now, she combines all of these worlds as an on-air beauty and lifestyle expert. You can often find Desai on Home & Family TV and KTLA 5 News. She loves getting the word out about beauty trends and the lifestyle brands she enjoys.

She’s also created a brand as a modern mom influencer. Desai posts about her children frequently on her Instagram. There’s an adorable video of her daughter putting on her makeup, and lots of sweet family portraits. Since she’s pregnant with her third child, she’s also been showcasing a lot of maternity wear, even including swimsuits.

“I try to bring together all of my areas of expertise to help moms learn how to juggle it all,” Desai said. “I think you can be beautiful, have fun, love your kids, and still grow your business.”

There are many ways that Desai organizes her life with kids. She and her husband have an extensive Google Calendar where they can keep track of appointments and dates. Her family also limits screen time so that they can spend time together as a family after dinners.

“One of the most important things you can do as a mother is regular self-care,” Desai said. “It might not seem important, but you need to find ways to fill up your tank for your kids. That doesn’t always mean spending every moment with them. If you don’t have any energy because you haven’t been kind to yourself, you won’t have anything to give to them.”

Desai acknowledges that being a mom and an entrepreneur is hard. However, she wants you to know that it’s possible. If you want it enough, you can bring balance to all parts of your life and live the way you want.