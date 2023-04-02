Masturbation, the act of pleasuring yourself sexually, has always been a controversial topic in India. In addition to feeling good, masturbation has been related to a variety of health advantages, including improved mood and sleep. Recently, during the pandemic, the number of people masturbating got a boost. In fact, some cities in the world even issued official guidance urging residents to practice self-love and remain at home as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Can Too Much Masturbation Make You Impotent? Facts About Self-Sexual Stimulation That Will Surprise You!

While discussing women's sexuality is still taboo, acceptance of masturbation in women is an even larger issue.The greatest misconception is that women don't engage in masturbation. Everyone masturbates; it not only makes one feel good but also gives one a chance to become acquainted with one's own body. Female masturbation continues to be swept under the rug, despite India's skyrocketing porn usage figures. However, there are still a few misconceptions about masturbation that imply it might be harmful to your health. The most common medical fallacies regarding masturbation are as follows:

Your Sex Desire Lowers

There is no limit to the number of orgasms you can experience throughout life. Whether it is sex or masturbation, your sex is not impacted because of the excess of any one of them. There are only so many you can appreciate completely before your privates scream "Enough," but masturbating won't lower your sex drive.

'Semen Dries Up'

The testicles of a healthy male continuously produce semen. Therefore, don't worry about using it all up. Semen won't dry up because of excessive masturbation.

Masturbation is WRONG

It is normal, healthy, and has no negative effects on one's physical or emotional well-being. Obsessive masturbation, on the other hand, has a tendency to conflict with your normal activities.

Vibrating Devices Ruin Sexual Stimulation for Women

Devices do not negate the abilities of our fingertips, hands, and bodies, right? In reality, it has been suggested that vibrators expose women to more erotic stimulation. And no, ladies cannot develop a vibrator addiction.

Married People Shouldn't Masturbate

The importance of solo sex to personal growth is equal to that of relationship sex. Both males and women frequently do it to unwind.

Female Masturbation is Unethical and Filthy.

Throughout history, women's sexual desires have been suppressed and labeled as "abnormal." Women with "excessive" sexual desires were categorized as having "female hysteria" in the 19th century. Masturbation is associated with the terms "dirty" and "immoral" in an effort to restrict women's libido. There is no moral rule that governs self-pleasure, just like there is none for any other bodily function.

Your Virility Will be Ruined by Masturbation

The pelvic floor muscles tighten during masturbation, which is what causes orgasms. These muscles are crucial for both experiencing pleasure and having orgasms.

Sexual Arousal Reduces Testosterone

Athletes have historically abstained from intercourse or masturbation in order to be stronger or more aggressive during competition, dating back to Ancient Greece. And while it's possible that some people still engage in this behaviour today due to sexual dissatisfaction, it has nothing to do with the notion that masturbation lowers testosterone levels in the body.

