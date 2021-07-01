Maury Noun, an entrepreneur of Lebanese heritage born and raised in the city of New York, established his work from home call center known as MVision in New Jersey in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. The organization rapidly grew into 100 employees in a matter of a few months, giving badly needed jobs to highly qualified and skilled Lebanese people during one of history’s worst economic challenges. Through MVision, Noun is able to provide the best workforce to his Fortune 500 clients at a very reasonable price, giving companies a lot of legroom to stretch their finances as they braved the pandemic season.

Noun’s initiative to create MVision saved a lot of unemployed Lebanese in 2020. His commitment to succeed allowed him to bridge exceptional Lebanese employees with thriving American companies that are willing to pay for their commendable services. For a fraction of the regular cost of hiring on-site sales or support agents, MVision offers companies more than able and highly skilled workers who can meet their standards. Noun’s priority is to be able to provide his clients with an outstanding workforce who will uphold the quality of work their businesses demand.

Being the first person to open a call center business of this magnitude outside of Lebanon to US markets, Noun is focused on creating an image that is synonymous with excellence and reliability. At present, Lebanon is experiencing a brain drain. There are numerous overqualified and highly educated individuals in the country who are unable to get employment due to regional instability. MVision came at the right time by giving people jobs.

Interestingly, MVision’s employees sound like native speakers of English despite coming from a different country. It is the only third-world country that has a large part of its total population using English as its native tongue. This easily translates to having achieved higher education, making them highly competent and trustworthy workers. For Noun, hiring the best of the best to serve his clients’ needs is of utmost importance.

In a short period of time, Maury Noun was able to do so much more for MVision as he anticipated.

“I saw people that were overlooked, that deserved better, and I saw how much my clients were able to benefit from them,” he explained. “In less than one year, I’ve gotten subsidiaries of Fortune 500 companies to do business with Lebanon, something that is unheard of these days,” he added.

Noun looks forward to working harder in order to bring MVision to the next level in the next few years. He hopes to be able to give jobs to 1,000 employees in the near future as he works on expanding the business. Additionally, working with multiple Fortune 500 companies is on top of his list. Meeting the needs of numerous large companies with excellence when it comes to boosting their sales and appointments without costing them a huge portion of their annual budget is something that he prioritizes as a company owner. Making his team reliable and trustworthy to handle inbound customer support/services and virtual assistance is his way of attracting more clients in the coming years.