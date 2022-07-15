Apart from being a former star player as a Dauntless cricketer, he now serves as a certified sports nutritionist. Mr. Rathod says that apart from playing cricket, he is a bodybuilding buff who has been a part of numerous bodybuilding contests.

In 2021, he has given the title of Mr. Vadodara, which was followed by a series of advertising and modeling offers and getting chosen as the brand ambassador for Valiant Sports. Talking about his further achievements, he has won the Nation’s Icon Award and is glancing forward to competing in the Mr. Vadodara 2022 to be held soon.

This Gujarati sportsman says that he was always drawn towards physical fitness right since his early days, and with time he toned and leaned up his physique to such intense levels that he was fit enough to compete in bodybuilding competitions.

Playing cricket was his other passion which he followed while growing up, eventually ending up being a part of an honored cricket team at Valiant Sports. Aman Rathod is a former valiant cricketer who played between 2011 and 2014. He has been a standout performer in a number of prestigious cricket matches. He has inspired a large number of people with his total thinking, workout practices, and allure, and he has also won the Mr. Vadodara event.

Over the years, this passionate being has always given his best and worked committedly towards his dreams, which has what allowed him to become a more elegant talent, eventually inspiring many other developing talents not just in Vadodara but across India and the world.

His growing supremacy as a certified sports nutritionist can be attributed not just to his passion for fitness, great nutrition, and bodybuilding but also to his years of knowledge and proficiency and his much-attained expertise in the same.