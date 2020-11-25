New York, November 25: Meghan Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July this year. The Duchess of Sussex has shared her “unbearable grief” in a moving account written for the New York Times. She said, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

She recounted her painful experience of losing her second child and she goes on to describe how she tried to keep a “brave face” in public. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Give Up Royal Titles, Social Media Users Shower Their Support (Check Tweets)

Meghan went on to share that she was sitting in a hospital bed watching her “husband’s heartbreak”, and it was then she realised that the only way to heal was to ask herself “Are you OK?”.

She further shared that it is disheartening to see how many women suffer from miscarriages and yet the conversation remains a “taboo, riddled with (unwarranted shame)".

To quote Meghan, she said, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she said as she urged others to take the time this Thanksgiving to ask family and friends “Are you OK?”

