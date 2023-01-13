The wait is over, and it's time to crown Miss Universe 2023! With over 86 women contesting for the beauty crown, the 71st annual Miss Universe will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, to celebrate women around the world once again and advocate for humanitarian work. The beauty pageant will be hosted at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The winner will be crowned by current Miss Universe - India's Harnaaz Sandhu, who took home the crown in December 13, 2021. Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai From India Dresses as Golden Bird With Metallic Structured Wings, Leaves The Crowd Amazed! Watch Video.

India's Divita Rai is Among 86 Women Contestants

This year, ‘Miss Universe India’ Divita Rai is also among the 86 women contesting for the crown, while Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel will represent America. Unlike the last five years, Steve Harvey, famous for announcing the wrong winner in 2015 and having Harnaaz Sandhu onstage in 2021, will not be hosting Miss Universe 2023. Miss Universe 2021 Winner Is Harnaaz Sandhu! All You Need To Know About the Indian Beauty Queen Who Won Coveted Crown at the 70th Edition of Beauty Pageant.

Instead, this year's hosts will be Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and ‘The Real’ star Jeannine Mai Jenkins while the backstage commentary will be done by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and ‘Access Hollywood’ correspondent Zuri Hall who had also been the host for the last two Miss USA pageants. The show will feature performances by New Orleans's musical bands Big Freedia and Big Sam's Funky Nation, American fiddler Amanda Shaw's violin skills, and Yolanda Adams and Tank And The Bangas.

Miss Universe 2023 Live Stream

As per the Indian Standard Time, Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Sunday morning, i.e. January 15, at 6:30 am. According to Eastern Time, the beauty pageant will be held on Saturday evening, i.e. January 14 at 8 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Venue and time for the Beauty Pageant

The host venue, the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, will air the show. Viewers in India can catch the stream live on VIACOM 18-owned Voot or watch it on JKN18 channel's official Facebook and YouTube channels. Those outside India can watch the live stream for free on the Roku Channel's website at 7 pm ET or on Telemundo at the same time in Spanish.

Online Streaming of Miss Universe 2023

The Miss Universe YouTube channel will stream the Miss Universe national costume show on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

