This year, the 71st edition of the coveted Miss Universe 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14. With over 80 gorgeous delegates from across the globe competing for the crown, everybody wants to grab the title of a beauty queen! Among them, Divita Rai, now making headlines for her ‘Sone ki Chidiya‘ look, is representing India at the prestigious fashion pageant. Designed by Abhishek Sharma, Divita wore a golden attire intricately designed for the National Costume Round. The opulent costume was “inspired by the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird, which symbolises the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity”. Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai From India Dresses as Golden Bird With Metallic Structured Wings, Leaves The Crowd Amazed! Watch Video.

Who Is Divita Rai?

Divita Rai is a 25-year-old model and beauty pageant titleholder who originally hails from Mangalore but got the opportunity to live in different parts of India due to her father's transferable job. Before enrolling at JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai, Rai finished schooling at the National Public School, Banglore. She adores painting, playing basketball and listening to music during her recreational hours. By profession, Divita is an architect and remarkable model who was ranked among the top three Karnataka finalists competing to qualify for Femina Miss India in 2019. Miss Universe 2023 Date, Time in IST and Live Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant Free Live Stream.

Divita Rai Pageantry

Divita's performance in various pageantry competitions is indeed commendable. After 2019, Rai competed in Miss Diva 2021 and got the title of the 2nd runner-up to Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu. During the beauty contest, the diva also got entitled to Miss IQ, Miss Sudoku and Miss Lifestyle. On August 28, 2022, she received the most significant accomplishment of her life. Rai was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 by the outgoing titleholder, Harnaaz Sandhu. She earned the label at the Miss Diva Organization's 10th-anniversary gala. As per reports, more than 30 former beauty pageant winners who once represented India in distinct internationally based competitions took part in the grand occasion.

The Miss Diva Universe 2022 desires to make education affordable to all, and her motivation comes from her father. At the Miss Universe 2023 contest, the winner will be crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, the reigning Miss Universe, who will make way for her successor at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

