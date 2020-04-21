Model Ria Serebryakova Reveals Her Number One Beauty Tip - Good Sleep

Ria Serebryakova (Photo Credits: File Image)

The world is filled with several models, but some stand out as the extraordinary ones with angelic beauty and unique fame. Ria Serebryakova is one of them.

Ria Serebryakova is a famous Russian model that has worked down the runway for brands such as Tory Burch, Diesel, Dolce and Gabbana, and Gucci, to mention a few. Ria is recognized as part of every home because she modeled for so many brands that you could hardly find a home without any of them.

Ria Serebryakova beauty tip number one is good sleep! Of all the skincare sleep is the most important factor.

My second tip is proper cleansing and flowing hydration. I guess here we are all different with our own skin problems. My skin is very dry but very sensitive. wrong cream can result in breakout next morning, so I have to be very careful choosing what I put on my face. My balance I found in between an acid containing cleanser or lotion with following combination of serum and oil.

Here is whatI do: before bed I only use light Peeling lotion from Filorga oxygen peel and nothing else.

In the morning I clean my face with micellar water then I wash it off with plain water and after I apply my favorite serum ( I have a couple different that I like, but right now I use Sanoflore rosa Angelica) and I follow it with a couple drops of rosehip or argan oil. Since oils can be comedogenic I use this method only on absolutely clean skin.

Regarding makeup removers I think for me oil cleansers are the best. I personally use Innisfree green tea oil cleanser.

I also have a little tip about blemish care. My regular solution that I use is Innesfree cica balm with bijou seed oil, I use tea tree oil sometimes, but it is a bit too rough to me. If I don’t have any of these around I use a pinch of salt or baking soda on a wet cotton disc for an hour before I go to sleep or the same thing on the band aid overnight.