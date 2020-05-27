Mouni Roy Is Fit, Fab and Sexy As She Flaunts Those Abs In Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pics)

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress, Mouni Roy who is currently stuck in Abu Dhabi due to the ongoing pandemic is not letting her days abroad go waste. Why do we say this? As the actress has been quite active on her social media these days and shares breathtaking pictures of herself almost everyday. Be it traditional or western outfits, the girl is on fire and the proof lies in her Instagram posts. Well on May 27, 2020, Roy was in a mood to flaunt her toned body and the outcome is HOT. The actress shared a series of photos on social media and it'll surely give you some fitness inspiration. Mouni Roy is a Resplendent Bride in Red on the Cover of Wedding Vows Magazine - View Pic.

Mouni who happens to be a superb dancer teased fans with her pics amid the dancing session and well it spells gorgeous. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a grey coloured sports bra which paired with fit yoga pants in black. The Brahmastra babe in the photos also flaunts her abs along with her different moods. And not to miss those luscious lips, we wonder what's the raaz behind her beauty? Mouni Roy Shares Her Ordeal On Being Stuck In Abu Dhabi For More Than a Month Due to COVID-19 Restrictions (Watch Video).

Check Out Mouni Roy's Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram Sleep sneak after practice! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 27, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

There's More:

View this post on Instagram Dance dance dance! @becurefit #nextonesoon A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 27, 2020 at 7:32am PDT

Must say, Mouni in the above pics is giving us style and fitness goals combined. As what a better way to lose some extra pounds than by shaking that booty, right? Coming back to the latest photos of Roy, tells us are you impressed by them or not? As if you ask our opinion they are real, raw and sexy. Stay tuned!