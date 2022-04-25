Happy National Lingerie Day 2022! The day dedicated to innerwear is here. HOT lingerie never goes out of fashion! Plus it is something you can throw on whenever you have a sexy date with your partner. What better day than National Lingerie Day to discuss the types of lingerie a woman must OWN! If you are looking for a SUPER HOT transformation for yourself, XXX-tra HOT sexy lingerie is one of the things that need to invest in. Check out some of the best lingerie to add to your wardrobe.

Halter or Deep Neck Bra

If you are fond of wearing sexy sundresses, then you MUST have a halter neck bra in your wardrobe. It doesn't just look super cool during the summer days but can also double as beachwear. It is available in a variety of fabrics such as cotton, satin, mesh, net, lace, polyamide and silk. These can be paired beautifully with a mesh top or a super short HOT pants.

Shapewear Bras

Sexy lingerie nowadays also includes shapewear quality which SHOULD BE a part of almost every woman's wardrobe. They can be worn on special occasions as well as every day. Not only does it help in hiding body fat, but it also helps in toning the figure.

Bralette or Bra Tops

It is similar to a bra but much more sexy and comfortable than that. You can wear it under a transparent or backless top or you can wear it as a bikini if ​​you want.

Sports Bra

If you think sports bras look any less sexy then you are mistaken. Sports bras are loved by women who care about fitness. Not only does it feel comfortable but it also looks very stylish. You can wear a sports bra doing activities such as horse riding, swimming or gym.

Backless Bra

If you are going to wear a gown or bodice that is backless, with a deep neckline or net-like fabric, then a sexy backless bra is a great option and you must have. The straps of most backless bras can also be removed.

Before buying lingerie, it is important to have perfect size information as well. You must know the correct cup size as well as the circumference of your under-boob. Size is very important because the wrong size lingerie can spoil your entire look.

