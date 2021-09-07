We all want a good immune system. It is very important to have a strong immune system to fight off infection. The coronavirus pandemic has made us realize how important it is to have a strong immunity to fight common infections. Nothing can be better than natural dietary changes to boost immunity. Fruits play an important role in strengthening the body's immunity system. It is very important for us to include immunity-strengthening food and fruits in our diet. Let us discuss the fruits known to boost immunity. Foods That Weaken Your Immunity: From Coffee to Sweets, Avoid These Foods to Keep Your Immune System Strong and Help Your Body Fight Infections!

Orange

Orange, a citrus fruit is considered a good source of Vitamin C. Vitamin A is also found in it, which is very beneficial for the eyes. It is also considered a good source of vitamin B complex as well. Minerals like potassium and calcium are also found in abundance in oranges. Along with this, it also contains natural antioxidants which is known to boost immunity. Dietary fiber is also available in oranges. Moreover, oranges can help maintain the electrolyte balance and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Kiwi

Potassium, magnesium, vitamin-E and fiber are found in kiwi. It contains twice as much vitamin C as an orange. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, kiwis are a great immunity booster. Along with this, kiwi is also helpful in reducing inflammation.

Watermelon

Watermelon has 92 percent water content. It contains high amount of glutathione which boosts the immunity system. Not only this, vitamin C and potassium are also found in abundance in watermelon.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate is rich in protein, carbohydrate, fiber, vitamins and minerals. People suffering from anemia should eat pomegranate as well. Pomegranates also help in keeping the heart healthy.

Blueberries

The amount of calories in blueberries is very less and it is also delicious to eat. Blueberries contain natural antihistamines, which can help reduce inflammation and symptoms of a cold. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, which keep you healthy. It also contains flavonoids, which promotes immunity.

Apple

Everyone knows that apples contain fiber and natural sugar, but what you may not know is that the skin of apples contains quercetin, which strengthens your immune system and helps reduce inflammation.

Pear

Did you know that pears contain a good amount of vitamin C? Apart from being rich in fiber and potassium, its peels also contain anti-inflammatory flavonoids.

