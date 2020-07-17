It's National Tattoo Day 2020 today, July 17 celebrated in the United States. The day recognises the history, culture and artists dedicated to etching ink permanently on the skin. Evidence of humans marking their bodies with permanent designs have existed for quite a long time now, and this day is dedicated to celebrating it. We cannot really go ahead with the celebration, without acknowledging popular faces and their love for tattoos. And they love to experiment and explore more content in the art of tattooing. So, on the celebration of National Tattoo Day 2020, here we look at the internet sensations and the hottest inking on their bodies. Renee Gracie, who switched to adult film industry from Australian car racing, had raised eyebrows when she revealed her ‘Boob Chandelier,’ tattoo. Again, popular American actress, Bella Thorne, who has always treated her fans, showing off the inks on her body. Let us check out the best pictures of these internet sensations and their tattoos that were loved by fans. National Tattoo Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Cultural Relevance Related to the Observance Dedicated to Getting Inked!

Renee Gracie’s ‘Boob Chandelier’ Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENÈE GRACIE 🧂 (@renee_gracie) on Apr 27, 2020 at 1:10am PDT

Renee Gracie, a former car racer, switched her career to the Adult Film Industry. Her decision to change in the career has already created quite a headline. And from then on, the XXX star has raised enough eyebrows with her style and boldness. So, when she revealed her ‘Boob Chandelier,’ tattoo to her Instagram fans, it was only natural for the temperature to rose and followers sure loved it. If you didn’t know, ‘boob chandelier,’ tattoo style is a classic inking trend and has got love from other celebrities as well, like Riri, aka Rihanna.

Bella Thorne’s Arm Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 13, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

Bella Thorne at least has a dozen of tiny tattoos, many of which she has shared photos of on her Instagram, shortly after getting inked. But her arm tattoo was probably the most is smokin’ hot! The full sleeve is composed of depictions of two women—one nearly full-length on her upper arm and a face covering her elbow and forearm—all in black ink.

Arabic Quote Inked on Mia Khalifa’s Right Arm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Sep 20, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

The former porn star, Mia Khalifa is another internet sensation, featuring several tattoos on her body. The Lebanese-American sports commentator also love etching ink on her body. Most of the tattoos show love for her country, while others have a deeper meaning. Here, we bring you the pic of the Arabic quote inked on her right arm.

So, these girls and their love for tattoos have always been out there! They never shied away from showing off the designs; they permanently inked on their bodies. As the art form increases in popularity, we hope that it gets more acceptance, so that we all can explore many designs and its deeper meanings.

