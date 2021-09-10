Author Harold Alvarez has announced the forthcoming release of his debut children’s book, Harold and the Magic Elevator, an enchanting adventure that teaches young readers about the importance of financial literacy. Initially inspired by Fred Friendly to start writing, Alvarez hopes that his work will educate children about the stock market in a fun, informative way.

Harold and the Magic Elevator follows the story of a young boy who can travel anywhere around the world. Each day, Harold chooses a new destination to explore in his secret magic elevator. As he travels around the world, the magic elevator discusses the outside world with Harold. One of the elevator’s questions is about assets and liabilities. Soon, Harold learns all about money, stocks, and basic financial terms on his journey to his next exciting destination.

Harold and the Magic Elevator is perfect for children in kindergarten and first grade. Readers can follow along to explore different cultures and places with Harold and his elevator. Alvarez seamlessly incorporates key lessons into the story without slowing down the narrative or detracting from the fun of seeing where Harold will end up next.

Alvarez’s work is a fantastic educational resource for parents, guardians, or teachers to teach children about money. With simple language and adorable characters, Harold and the Magic Elevator takes a complicated subject and makes it accessible for young readers.

Harold and the Magic Elevator is available on Apple Books for free for the first 3 months and will be $4.99 thereafter. Harold Alvarez is an author and stock trader with a passion for helping future generations develop an understanding of financial wellness. He lives and writes in White Plains, NY.