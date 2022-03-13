Controversial Poonam Pandey has always taken over social media as well as XXX website for nudes and HOT videos- OnlyFans. The model and actress has been always grabbing headlines for some or other reasons. Most of the time it is because of the HOT nudes, leaked videos and XXX pics shared online. Poonam Pandey has also been one of the Kingfisher Calendar Girls of the year 2011! Poonam posed for her semi-nude pictures for the Kingfisher calendar. But do you what actually put her on the map? During the 2011 Cricket World Cup, Poonam Pandey had announced that if the Indian cricket team wins the World Cup, she would be naked for them, but she did not. She promised that she would go nude for the entire nation to watch but later she didn't. Poonam did not fulfill her promise BUT the news did go viral. OnlyFans Star Poonam Pandey Named Third Contestant of Kangana Ranaut-Hosted Lock Upp Reality Show, Watch Bold Model Strip in Promo Video!

Although, soon after the Cricket World Cup, she put up half-nude pictures and said that these pictures would inspire the Indian cricket team. Pandey did not fulfill his promise due to public disapproval but later claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had refused permission to her. Pandey became popular through her social media as well, including Twitter, Instagram and OnlyFans when she started posting her nude pictures and XXX videos. Her revealing cleavage pictures garnered a lot of attention. However, she uploaded a video on her mobile app in which she is seen stripping naked at the Wankhede Stadium at night. Poonam Pandey Flaunts Sexy Cleavage As She Gets Papped in an Eye-Popping Satin Top and Leather Pants (View Hot Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@queenpoonampandey)

Poonam Pandey HOT Home Alone Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@queenpoonampandey)

Poonam Pandey Hot Papparazzi Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@queenpoonampandey)

Poonam Pandey Flaunting Her Underboobs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@queenpoonampandey)

Poonam Pandey Braless Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@queenpoonampandey)

Flaunting Cleavage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@queenpoonampandey)

She is also known for leaking a sex tape on Instagram earlier in which she was with her then-boyfriend. However, she later deleted it. Poonam Pandey and Sam dated each other for two and a half years. After this, both had a secret wedding on 10 September 2020. A few days after the wedding, both went to Goa for their honeymoon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2022 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).