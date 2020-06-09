Porn Star, Renee Gracie Reveals She Had Full Support of Parents When She Decided to Leave Supercars for XXX Adult Industry

Pornstar Renee Gracie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The XXX-tra hot porn star, Renee Gracie has only been gaining popularity after she made a bold career move and switched from being the former Australian Supercar driver to a sexy adult star. While fans were beyond happy to see Renee do what she likes, the 25-year-old recently revealed that her decision of opting to be pornstar instead of a racer received full support from her family. Usually, family members of pornstars don't support such a fierce choice of career. Unlike Mia Khalifa who was disowned by her family for choosing to become a XXX pornstar, as revealed by her in a BBC's HARDtalk video, Renee Grace's parents accepted her rather willingly for doing porn movies.

Renee Gracie is known to be Australia's first-ever full-time female Supercars driver. She recently revealed that she switched to the adult industry having full support from her parents, especially her dad who is particularly proud of her. She claimed in an interview that she was struggling to make end meed from motorsports and then decided to become a porn-star.

“Believe it or not my Dad knows it and supports it,” she said. Calling her career switch to be “the best thing I have done in my whole life, Renee said, “I think you could say my Dad is actually proud because of the financial position I am in and what I have been able to do with the site. You look at what I have achieved not what I am doing, it has been a success.”

Gracie secured the top-10 finish only once out of the 17 races she participated in the final Super2 season of her career. She is now putting up naked pictures of herself and posting on the internet for money. "I wasn't good at racing, I stopped racing, it's finished, it's done... it's crazy that people think I can't do what I do now because of what I did before. I'm still Renee, I still have a life, I still have another business, I still have a job. For me as a person, nothing's changed."