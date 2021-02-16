The best way to excel is not to follow the signals, but to find them for yourself, says Sreedhar Bevara upon being asked about his life. Life isn’t easy for anyone and everyone and the hardships are daily companions, no matter how successful one gets. We need to choose which ‘hard’ is best for us to pursue the life to lead it in a desirable manner.

From street vendor to waiter, delivery boy to door-to-door salesman, and eventually leading corporate boards, Sreedhar Bevara’s experience is a case study on how identifying and embracing the right signals can help you realize your full leadership potential. His debut book, Moment of Signal, talks about how anyone can use this concept to rise to the top.

His new leadership book The Roaring Lambs, published by HarperCollins is set to release in March 2021 and pre-publish endorsed by Times of India, Dr. Deepak Chopra and the 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' fame Mark Victor Hansen. He talks passionately about his new book and why one should read it.

Welcome to the jungle. Here, ‘survival of the fittest’ is the ultimate truth. The ‘powerful’ rule and the ‘weak’ die in what is considered a natural food chain. But what if the ‘powerful’ Lions tamper this organic arrangement for selfish gains and resort to mass murder of Lambs? How can the ‘weak’ be led against the ‘strong and selfish’, to restore the law? Can a group of lambs really defend from a pride of much physically stronger lions? What emerges is an exceptional tale of leadership.

The politics of the jungle and the strategies that aid survival in it, are therefore lessons of value, ones that will be etched in the mind for a long time to come. This exceptional tale of leadership will not only inspire but also help finding the leader within you.

Sreedhar Bevara is an author and leadership expert based out of Dubai, UAE. He is an Alum of the famous management Indian institute IIM Ahmedabad. After an illustrious career, he has founded an international management and technology consultancy, BMR Innovations in Dubai to help companies and governments in business optimisation. Being an author and leadership expert, he frequently speaks to top companies and educational organisations. He contributes regularly in Forbes Middle East magazine on leadership and the challenges.