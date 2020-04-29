Prince William and Kate Middleton 9th Wedding Anniversary: Kensington Palace Shares a Beautiful Picture from the Royal Couple's Wedding Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton Wedding photos (Photo Credits: Kensington Palace Instagram)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton got married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom. Today as they celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. The Kensington Royal took to Instagram sharing a beautiful picture from their wedding day. Prince Harry, who was best man, and Pippa Middleton, the maid of honour, can be seen in the background following the couple walking out of the cathedral. Princess Charlotte Shyly Copies Mom Kate Middleton to Give Her Curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham, Royal Fans Are Gushing Over the Adorable Video.

Kensington Royal shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, "Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!" Sharing the pictures, William and Kate thanked everyone for wishing them on their wedding anniversary. Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to three children six-year-old son Prince George, four-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and two-year-son Prince Louis.

The Duke And Duchess of Cambridge on Their Wedding Day:

As coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes, Prince William and Kate will be celebrating the day privately at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall, where they are in isolation with their three children. Earlier this month, the royals had appeared in a nationwide 'clap for our carers' where the royals shared videos of the paying gratitude to NHS workers.

Kate and William met at St Andrews University in Fife, Scotland and were flatmates. They dated for more than eight years before getting married. Their wedding was attended by 1,900 guests and was watched by a global television audience of millions. Meanwhile, they had just celebrated Louis' second birthday last week Charlotte will turn five on Saturday.